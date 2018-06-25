search on deccanchronicle.com
Class 9 boy found dead in Karnataka school toilet, family calls it murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 25, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST
14-year-old N P Chingappa was reportedly found dead in the school’s washroom on Saturday.
The school claimed he was found unconscious and had shifted him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)
Kushalanagara (Karnataka): A 14-year-old boy of Sainik School in South Karnataka’s Kodagu district was found dead in a school on Saturday. The parents of the Class 9 student, N P Chingappa, allege that he was murdered.

Chingappa, who was the son of Naganda T Poovaiad, a hockey coach at the school was reportedly found dead in the school’s washroom on Saturday.

 

The school claimed he was found unconscious and had shifted him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On Sunday night, the family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar, 234 km from Bengaluru, protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.

The student's family says that the school authorities sent the boy's body to a government hospital without informing the local police.

According to reports, a case has been filed against the school’s vice-principal and four other employees following the protests.

In a press release, the Sainik School authorities said, “Cadet Chingappa N P was declared brought dead by the PHC, Kudige, on June 23 at 8 pm. Earlier in the day, the cadet was counselled by the teacher for an act of indiscipline. In the evening, he was found unconscious in the washroom and taken to the hospital. The school is rendering all support to the police.”

The incident came to light after another Class 9 student was found murdered in the washroom of his school in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday.

Read: Class 10 boy held in Vadodara murder, wanted 'revenge' on school, say cops

Last year, an eight-year-old boy was found murdered at a school in Gurgaon, near Delhi. The incident evoked nationwide outrage, following which the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested a senior student.

