search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 10 boy held in Vadodara murder, wanted 'revenge' on school, say cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 24, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 9:16 am IST
The body of 14-year-old boy, Class 9 student, was found with 10 stab wounds in the washroom of the school on Friday.
The accused student came under the lens after he was spotted in CCTV footage entering the washroom along with the victim. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused student came under the lens after he was spotted in CCTV footage entering the washroom along with the victim. (Photo: ANI)

Vadodara: A Class 10 student was held in the connection with the killing of a junior student in a school in Vadodara, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, was found with 10 stab wounds in the washroom of the school on Friday.

 

The 17-year-old accused, a student of the same Shree Bharati Vidyalaya located in Baranpora area, was held in Valsad town in South Gujarat late Friday night, Vadodara police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar told news agency PTI.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused allegedly planned the murder to force the school to shut in revenge after he received a scolding from his teacher.

“The accused wanted to take revenge on the school and wanted it to shut down. He found the victim when he reached the school on Friday. The victim could have been any student,” Sashidhar said.

Earlier, the police had claimed that a scuffle between the two students resulted in the murder of the Class 9 student.

Also Read: Body of Class 9 boy with stab wounds found in Gujarat school washroom

The accused student came under the lens after he was spotted in CCTV footage entering the washroom along with the victim.

Police officers said the Vadodara murder suspect is mentally tough and had shown no remorse for the murder, Hindustan Times report added.

The victim had joined the school only a week ago and was staying with his maternal uncle. His parents live in Gujarat’s Anand tow, police had said.

The gruesome murder was a chilling reminder of the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, who was found dead in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, in the washroom of Gurgaon's Ryan International school on September 8, 2017.

Gujarat Child and Women Welfare Board chairman, Jagruti Pandya, held meetings with officials of the district education department, the city police commissioner and others and sought a report over the incident.

Pandya said they will try to understand the psychological condition and emotional state of the accused before taking any decision on his future.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: vadodara, gujarat, student stabbed to death, crime
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple set to launch AirPower wireless charging pad: Report

Apple won’t launch AirPower until sometime in September.
 

'Your Time on Facebook' – a new feature in the works: Report

The ‘Your Time on Facebook’ feature, while displaying the time spent on the Facebook, it categorises to each day and then for the whole week.
 

FIFA investigates Swiss duo Xhaka and Shaqiri's pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations

Switzerland's scorers on Friday, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, celebrated their goals by making a "double eagle" gesture with their hands to represent the Albanian flag. (Photo: AP)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden hit out at Germans for 'rubbing it in' with celebrations

“Some of Germany's leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry,” said Sweden coach Janne Andersson. (Photo: AP)
 

Now Google Chrome will automatically download articles

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 

Facebook accidentally leaks analytics reports to app testers

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court stays transfer order of joint director

Madras High Court

Madras HC imposes cost of Rs 50,000 on Tirupur tahsildar

Madras high court.

Chennai: Why society lacks Good Samaritans?

Case of a road accident, there is a lot of hustle bustle. But does somebody really call for help? In a country with some of the world’s most dangerous roads, the victims are often left to fend for themselves; or left to die.(Picture for representation)

Madras HC orders replacement of Sthapathi in panel for temple renovation

Madras high court.

Tamil Nadu CM: Make Hosur airport operational

Edappadi K. Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham