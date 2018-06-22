search on deccanchronicle.com
Body of Class 9 boy with stab wounds found in Gujarat school washroom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 22, 2018, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
Primary investigation reveals the boy had fight with Class 10 student following which he was allegedly found dead.
 A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student. (Representational Image)

Vadodara: A Class 9 student of Shree Bharati Vidyalaya has been found dead with stab wounds at the school's washroom in Gujarat's Vadodara.  

According to reports, sharp-edged weapon injuries were found on body of the boy. A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student. 

 

Primary investigation reveals that the boy had a fight with a Class 10 student following which he was allegedly found dead in the school's toilet. 

A case of murder has been registered and probe has been initated.

The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident is a chilling reminder of murder of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in Gurgaon's Ryan International school in 2017.

Tags: vadodara, gujarat, student stabbed to death, crime
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)




