Body of Class 9 boy with stab wounds found in Gujarat school washroom

A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student. (Representational Image)

Vadodara: A Class 9 student of Shree Bharati Vidyalaya has been found dead with stab wounds at the school's washroom in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to reports, sharp-edged weapon injuries were found on body of the boy. A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student.

Primary investigation reveals that the boy had a fight with a Class 10 student following which he was allegedly found dead in the school's toilet.

A case of murder has been registered and probe has been initated.

The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident is a chilling reminder of murder of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in Gurgaon's Ryan International school in 2017.