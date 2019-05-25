LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 25 May 2019 Surat fire tragedy: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Surat fire tragedy: Cops file FIR against owners as death toll reaches 20

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 8:56 am IST
As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies of women and children were taken out.
A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students. (Photo: File)
 A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students. (Photo: File)

Surat: A massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building, housing a coaching centre, located in the Sarthana area here and claimed as many as 20 lives, including that of several students.

An official said that Surat police has filed an FIR against three people including builders of the complex - Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh, and the owner of the coaching centre Bhargav Bhutani.

 

The Takshashila Complex caught fire and several students of a coaching centre situated in it were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot.

As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies of women and children were taken out. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

The fire brigade arrived at the spot 45 minutes late, claimed witnesses.

"My daughter was inside the building when the fire broke out. The fire brigade from the fire station, which is not more than 2 km away, took almost 45 minutes to come. Even though my daughter got saved, she is in trauma. At least 5-6 parents are still looking for their missing child," Paresh Patel, father of a rescued girl, told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, a witness Prateek Kansara, said: "At least 22-25 children were rescued via stairs, while 20 others jumped. We came to know that there were 70 children inside the building when the incident happened. We are speculating that over 8-10 children are still inside."

Another witness, Ajay Patel, whose office is opposite the building that caught fire, said the fire brigade came 30-35 minutes late. "The pressure of their pipe was too low to douse the flame," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation and announced financial help of 4 lakh each to the families of students who died in the tragedy.

Rupani said: "Twenty people have lost their lives in the tragedy in spite of our rescue efforts. Students of around 20 years of age were trapped in the coaching centre when a fire broke out in the stairway."

We have asked the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department Principal Secretary, Mukesh Puri to immediately investigate and submit a report upon the matter. State Government will provide Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died," he added.

Read: Several students dead, injured as fire breaks out in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and asked the Gujarat government and the local authorities to provide assistance to them. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind also posted on his twitter: "Extremely sad to hear of the loss of lives, especially of young students, in the tragic fire in Surat. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families; wishing an early recovery to those injured."

...
Tags: fire, accident, surat, coaching class
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat


Latest From Nation

ISA delegates visiting solar ferry in Vaikom

Kochi: Global solar team ‘finds’ Aditya light

He managed to secure at least 40.96 per cent (4,45,970) votes out of total 10,88,728 votes polled.

Alappuzha embraces Left again

UDF workers organise a reception for Adoor Prakash, the winning UDF candidate, at Venjarammoodu on Friday. — DECCAN CHRONICLE

Congress needs Kerala-style coalition in India

P Jayarajan

Modi scare led to UDF win, says P Jayarajan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Citizens rally to protest climate change

(Photo: Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Duo dupe gold pledging firm of Rs 1.5 crore

The accused, identified as Hema Choudhury (60) and her associate Narendra (26), both residents of Kengeri, have been on the run since May 18. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Water tariff may go up by 10-15 percent

For representation only

Palakkad: Rajesh alleges conspiracy

M.B. Rajesh

Modi scare led to UDF win, says P Jayarajan

P Jayarajan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham