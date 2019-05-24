15 students die as fire breaks out in Surat

Surat: At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon in Surat as confirmed by the Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Takshashila Complex here, he said.
Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.
The primary reports state that the fire was caused due to short circuit and spread rapidly engulfing the entire building.
A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.
Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.
"Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his grief and condolences. He also said that the Gujarat government shall assist in the rescue efforts.
A video has surfaced on social media which shows the students jumping off the building to save their lives.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an official enquiry into the incident.
The enquiry will be conducted by the Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Development and the report shall be presented to the Chief Minister in three days.