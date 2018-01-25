Chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose, ears and get Rs 1 cr reward: Kshatriya Community

Mumbai: The protests against the release of ‘Padmaavat’ continue to gain momentum across various. Meanwhile, Kshatriya community has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to a person who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose.

“Kshatriya community will contribute and give the person a reward of Rs 1 crore who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose,” Gajendra Singh, President Kshatriya Mahasabha said.

This is not the first time a reward has been announced for chopping the ears and nose of female lead Deepika Padukone who is portraying the role of queen Padmavati. On Wednesday, a fringe outfit in Uttar Pradesh had also declared a similar bounty on Deepika’s nose.

In November last year, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana referred to the nose chopping of ‘Surpanakha’ in the epic Ramayana and said that while Kshatriyas respected women, if the film was not banned and Deepika Padukone did not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs would not lag behind in acting.

“Rajputs would not lag behind in pursuing the way Lakshmana acted in the Ramayana,” he said hinting at the Surpanakha episode.

The Mumbai police had increased security for Deepika after the threat.

Just like Rani Padmavati, who was known for her valour and courage, Deepika had put up a brave face and said, “I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with.”

Along with Deepika, the 190-crore Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed period drama ‘Padmaavat’ also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.