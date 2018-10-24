search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India elect to bat, Kuldeep replaces Khaleel
 
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI reshuffles team probing Asthana case, order issued in 'public interest'

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Previous investigating officer, Deputy SP AK Bassi, has been shunted to Port Blair in 'public interest' with 'immediate effect'.
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File)
 CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI has overhauled the team probing allegations of corruption against its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, bringing in completely new faces, officials said Wednesday. Changes have been effected from the investigation officer to the supervisory level, they said. 

M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director late last night, appointed Satish Dagar as superintendent of police to probe the case, they said. 

 

Dagar has earlier probed cases against Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. His first supervisor will be Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Gauba, who investigated the Vyapam cases. 

Also Read: Here's all you need to know about interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao

At the joint director-level, V Murugesan has been brought in. He will hold additional charge as joint director, Anti Corruption-I, in the CBI headquarters. The Supreme Court had reposed faith in Murugesan in the coal scam probe, officials said. 

The previous investigating officer, Deputy SP A K Bassi, has been shunted to Port Blair in "public interest" with "immediate effect", they said. 

Asthana had alleged in his complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission that Bassi was carrying out "roving inquiries" against him on the directions of Alok Verma, the CBI director who has been divested of all powers by the government along with him. 

In another order, the CBI transferred Joint Director-Policy Arun Kumar Sharma and posted him as joint director of the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), probing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case. 

Senior officer, A Sai Manohar, has been transferred and posted as joint director Chandigarh zone while Amit Kumar, DIG Economic Offence-III, will hold additional charge of joint director-policy. 

...
Tags: alok verma, rakesh asthana, central bureau of investigation (cbi)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spec Comparison: Santro vs Datsun GO facelift vs Celerio vs Tiago vs WagonR

With its launch, the competition in this segment has grown fiercer making it even more tough for buyers to zero-in on any one product.
 

3 Indian-Americans named in Time Magazine's 'health care 50' list

At not even 30, Divya Nag is leading Apple's special projects focusing on health. (Photo: divyanag.com)
 

Ind vs WI: After beating Ganguly, Rohit Sharma could break Sachin Tendulkar's record

The right-handed opener currently stands on the 8th spot in the list of batsmen with most sixes in ODI after already surpassing Sourav Ganguly's record of 190 sixes in the opening match. (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India elect to bat, Kuldeep replaces Khaleel

Virat Kohli will be out to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs as India take on West Indies in the second ODI five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cell-sized robots to help detect diseases

The key to making such tiny devices, which the team calls "syncells" (short for synthetic cells), in large quantities lies in controlling the natural fracturing process of atomically-thin, brittle materials. (Image: Felice Frankel / Via: MIT News)
 

Indian firms overly confident about their cybersecurity: Survey

88 percent of Indian firms surveyed said they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Amritsar tragedy, railway police pitches for fencing tracks

Fifty-nine people were mowed down by a train on October 19 when they were standing on the tracks to watch Dussehra celebrations near Amritsar. (Photo: PTI | File)

CBI infighting LIVE updates: SC to hear Alok Verma's petition on Friday

The Supreme Court has accepted Alok Verma's petition. It has agreed to take up his hearing on Friday, October 26. (Photo: File | PTI)

Got call from PM's office when objected to raise in MPs salaries: Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi also described the increasing pollution in the country as 'dangerous' and suggested instead of giving a bouquet of flowers to somebody, give them a plant. (Photo: File)

Delhi journalist arrested after apology for remarks on Konark temple

Iyer-Mitra was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of an FIR filed at the Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar, ACP Kishore Mund said. (Photo: Twitter | @Iyervval)

Disqualified AIADMK MLAs check-in at resort ahead of Madras HC verdict

The disqualified MLAs took a holy dip in river Thamarabarani before moving to the resort. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham