Here's all you need to know about interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao

Published Oct 24, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Nageswara Rao, who hails from Warangal district in Telangana, is from the 1986 batch of Odisha cadre and supersedes Rakesh Asthana.
M Nageswara Rao joined the CBI in 2016. He was the joint director before his elevation as interim director. (Photo: Screengrab | Facebook)
 M Nageswara Rao joined the CBI in 2016. He was the joint director before his elevation as interim director. (Photo: Screengrab | Facebook)

New Delhi: M Nageswara Rao took interim charge of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Wednesday after the government, in a late-night move, sent two senior officers of the country’s top investigating agency, director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, on "compulsory leave".

Nageswara Rao will "look after duties and functions of director CBI and shall take over the duties and functions with immediate effect," said the order by an appointments committee led by the Prime Minister.

 

Nageswara Rao, who hails from Warangal district in Telangana, is from the 1986 batch of Odisha cadre and supersedes Rakesh Asthana.

Nageswara Rao joined the CBI in 2016. He was the joint director before his elevation as interim director.

A chemistry post-graduate from Osmania University in Hyderabad, Nageswara did research in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, before joining the IPS.

Nageswara Rao was awarded President’s medal, Special Duty medal and Odisha governor’s medal.

According to reports, Nageswara Rao is reputed to be a tough cop and decorated administrator.

Reports said Nageswara Rao was the first officer in Odisha to use DNA fingerprinting to solve a rape case.

He also worked as Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Orissa.

