CBI infighting LIVE updates: SC to hear Alok Verma's petition on Friday

The Supreme Court has accepted Alok Verma's petition. It has agreed to take up his hearing on Friday, October 26. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been sent on leave amidst an internal rift at the country's top investigating agency.

M Nageshwara Rao, a joint director at the agency, has been appointed its interim director.

Nageshwar Rao, who hails from Warangal district in Telangana, is from the 1986 batch of Odisha cadre and supersedes Rakesh Asthana.

Also Read: CBI boss, deputy sent on leave, interim chief takes over

The move comes after a week-long standoff that began with CBI boss Alok Verma filing a case against his deputy, Rakesh Asthana, accusing him of bribery in an investigation.

The government's order last night followed a recommendation by the country's top vigilance officer, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, that the CBI's warring top two be sent on compulsory wait, stripped of all responsibilities.

Here are LIVE updates on infighting within CBI:

12:05 pm: "What PM couldn't do directly by removing the CBI director and his collegaues, he has done surreptitiously and in clandestine fashion by taking shelter behind CVC. Has CBI director been transferred because he was about to order a probe into Rafale corruption," Congress Randeep Surjewala asked.

12:04 pm: "PM Modi has buried the last nail in the independence of CBI. The systematic dismantling and disintegration of CBI is complete. PM's systematic attack on credibility and capacity of CBI has now ensured that its credibility is dead and buried," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

12:02 pm: "We don't know if CBI was investigating other issues like Rafale scam. If that was the case, it was ordered to protect the government, PM and concerned officers. Why was the DIG investigating the charges against Asthana has been sent to 'Kala Pani' in Andaman?," CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said.

12:01 pm: "The Modi government and the Prime Minister have conducted a political coup against the CBI. They have conducted transfer of all the officers and directors, and main objective appears to be to protect the chosen officers of the Prime Minister posted at CBI," CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said.

11:50 am: "I maintain that the integrity of the institution (CBI) is the most important. In an extraordinary situation, the government has full authority to act. At this time, an open fight between the top two people spells doomsday for the institution," former ASG Vikas Singh told news agency ANI.

11:27 am: CBI's JD (P) Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted. They were a part of the team probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana.

CBI transfer order. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

11:10 am: CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred. They were probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana.

CBI transfer order. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

11:06 am: Dy SP CBI AK Bassi, officer probing case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has been transferred and posted as Dy SP CBI, ACB Port Blair in public interest: CBI order.

Additional SP CBI SS Gum has been transferred and posted as CBI, ACB Jabalpur.

11:05 am: Alok Verma also challenged decision to give interim charge of agency to Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao.

11:04 am: M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as interim CBI director. No room at CBI headquarters has been sealed, news agency ANI reports CBI spokesperson as saying.

10:53 am: Interim CBI director M Nageswar Rao is currently inside the CBI's headquarters. He is there to attend a meeting of the agency's top officials.

10:49 am: Gopal Sankaranarayanan, lawyer appearing for Alok Verma, told the Supreme Court that the government on Wednesday morning, asked Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana to go on leave compromising the investigation into many sensitive cases.

10:40 am: The Supreme Court has accepted Alok Verma's petition. It has agreed to take up his hearing on Friday, October 26.

10:29 am: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan reaches the court of the Chief Justice.

10:24 am: There would be no movement of officials or files at the CBI Director's office and Special Director Rakesh Asthana's office till 2 pm on Wednesday, news agency ANI quoted CBI sources as saying.

10:21 am: Alok Verma, the CBI chief who was sent on leave, will challenge the government order in the Supreme Court today.

10:11 am: Alok Verma to move the Supreme Court at 10:30 am.

09:05 am: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweets on CBI tussle: "What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave?"

What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi govt get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act ? What is Modi govt trying to hide ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2018

08:45 am: Prashant Bhushan in a tweet termed the appointment of M Nageswar Rao as interim director at the CBI "totally illegal".

Breaking! As feared&suspected, the govt has removed the Director CBI from his charge, because he was pursuing corrupt Spl Director Rakesh Asthana who was foisted on CBI by PMO despite his being investigated by the CBI itself in corruption cases.Totally illegal. Will be Challenged pic.twitter.com/KyZgEUBpyF — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 24, 2018

08:40 am: M Nageswar Rao appointed interim CBI director.

08:35 am: CBI building has been sealed. Neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed, according to news agency PTI. The 10th and 11th floor of the CBI office in Delhi, which has the rooms of all these officers, are being raided.