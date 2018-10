The CBI building has been sealed and neither the staff nor outsiders are being allowed. (Photo: cbi.gov.in)

New Delhi: Feuding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma and Special Director Raskesh Asthana have been sent on leave amidst an internal rift over bribery allegations against the latter.

CBI Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao will take charge as the interim director of the investigating agency.

The CBI building has been sealed and neither the staff nor outsiders are being allowed, sources to news agency PTI said.