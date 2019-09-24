Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 PM Modi, Donald Trum ...
PM Modi, Donald Trump meeting tonight in New York at 9.45 pm

Sep 24, 2019
Trump and Modi had shared dais in Houston at ‘Howdy Modi’ event that was attended by over 50,000 strong Indian diaspora.
The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/New York: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump shared stage at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The meeting will take place at 12.15 pm local time (9.45 pm IST), Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing on Monday.

 

When asked about Trump saying that he’d heard a “very aggressive” statement by Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, Kumar declined to reply and said: “There is a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday)between the Prime Minister and the US President, let us wait for it.”

Trump and Modi had shared the dais on Sunday in Houston at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event that was attended by over 50,000 strong Indian diaspora.

During his address, Modi attacked Pakistan as the hub of terror and for the 9/11 attacks and the Mumbai 2008 attacks, and said there should be a definitive war against terrorism.

 

