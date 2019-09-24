Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 'Let us wait fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Let us wait for Modi-Trump meeting,' says MEA, India reasserts stand on J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 10:46 am IST
The statement came after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir issur for third time.
The latest offer to mediate came a day after Trump shared a stage with PM Modi at "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston. (Photo: File)
 The latest offer to mediate came a day after Trump shared a stage with PM Modi at "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump’s third offer to mediate on Kashmir issue, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by his side on Monday, India still stand on its position that there can be no third party mediation.

The Foreign Ministry urged the media to “wait”, when President Trump and PM Modi would meet for talks.

 

Addressing a joint briefing before his talks with Imran Khan, President Trump said if India and Pakistan wanted him to mediate on Kashmir, he was "ready, willing and able".

Read | 'I trust Pakistan...,' says Trump, offers to mediate on Kashmir yet again

Despite India rebuffing the offer twice, Trump said: “If I can help, I will certainly help... If both (India and Pakistan) want, I am ready to do it... I have very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I have very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan... I would be an extremely good arbitrator. I have never failed as an arbitrator.”

The latest offer to mediate came a day after Trump shared a stage with PM Modi at "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston.

On Monday, during a press conference, the Foreign Ministry was asked to respond to the fact that "Trump keeps raising the question of mediation again and again.”

A Gitesh Sharma, Secretary (West), said: "There is a meeting tomorrow, let us wait for the meeting."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "You are aware of our position. We have mentioned about this in the past. But my request is, just hold on. Hold on for the meeting tomorrow. It's not very far."

In July, President Trump's first offer also came when he was addressing the media along with Imran Khan. He had then claimed that PM Modi had asked him whether he would like to mediate on Kashmir. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, however, denied that the Prime Minister had ever made such a request.

In August, PM Modi himself made India's stand clear, with President Trump right next to him. On the sidelines of G-7 summit, Modi said: "There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don't want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally.”

PM Modi in Houston attacked Pakistan and said they have "made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbour terrorists. Whether it is 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found? Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, imran khan, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt gives Polavaram to MEIL, saves Rs 780 cr after re-tendering

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Donald Trump meeting tonight in New York at 9.45 pm

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of CrPC does not include the power of police to seize and attach immovable properties. (Photo: File)

Police can't attach immovable properties while investigating criminal cases, says SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

The front face has a big off-centre ‘realme’ branding that somehow looks great, giving the brick a minimalistic yet funky look.
 

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
 

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bedroom Secrets: Naga Chaitanya's first wife always comes between us, says Samantha

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

60-year-old man gets stuck inside MRI machine in Haryana, blames medical negligence

An elderly man had a narrow escape when a technician allegedly left him unattended inside an MRI machine in a Haryana hospital on Monday, forcing him to break its belt to come out. (Representational Image)

India's second largest railway over bridge to be inaugurated on September 30

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the project has been completed with 50:50 sharing between the Ministry of Railways and the West Bengal government, the officials said. (Representational Image)

3 men rape UP teen, film act; locals thrash accused, 2 on the run

One of the three men was cornered by the locals and almost beaten to death. (Photo: Social Media)

Jagan Reddy, KCR meet; discuss linking Godavari, Krishna rivers

Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for several hours at the former's official residence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a release from Rao's office said late on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)

Air Asia, Qatar Airways, Emirates under CBI scanner for taking help of Deepak Talwar

The agency, in its charge sheet filed against Talwar and others, has alleged that he had
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham