World America 24 Sep 2019 'I trust Pakist ...
World, America

'I trust Pakistan...,' says Trump, offers to mediate on Kashmir yet again

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 24, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 9:06 am IST
In July, when Trump and Khan met for first time, US President claimed that Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir issue.
US President Donald Trump third time renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Information Minister)
 US President Donald Trump third time renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Information Minister)

New York: US President Donald Trump third time renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The offer came barely 24 hours after he shared a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a huge public meeting in Houston and emphasised the US stand to "free the world of radical Islamic terrorism".

At the beginning of meeting with Imran Khan on Monday, President Trump said if both Imran Khan and PM Modi wanted him to mediate an agreement between them on Kashmir, he was "ready, willing and able".

 

"I trust Pakistan... Want to see everyone treated well in Kashmir... I have a very good relation with Prime Minister Modi. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan. If they both say 'we have a point to iron out', I will be ready to do it," he told reporters, Imran Khan at his side. "I think I'd be an extremely good arbitrator," he added.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi said, “Some people have problems with what India is doing. Those people are not able to tackle their country. They have made their country the place of hate. These people are those who spread terrorism.”

PM Modi said they have "made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbour terrorists".  "Whether it is 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found? Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are," he added.

Modi’s statement on terror emanating out of Pakistan came after the US President said that he was committed to saving innocent lives from “radical Islamist terrorism”.

In July, when Trump and Imran met at the White House for the first time, the US President had claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, donald trump, imran khan, narendra modi
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

India-US share 'most important relationship in world': Consul General of India

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

Mexico is bracing for a

As Thomas Cook collapses, Mexico braces for 'powerful' impact

Donald Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Joining US after 9/11 Pakistan’s one of biggest blunders: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed

'You have stolen my dreams, my childhood': At UN, Greta Thunberg slams world leaders

The Swedish teen, who has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction, began by telling her audience:

‘Moment of truth’ at UN summit

Climate change protesters block traffic during a protest to shut down D.C. in Washington, DC. The protesters are urging for climate action and want the reallocation of the budget away from the military to fund a Green New Deal. (Photo: AFP)

Trump makes special appearance at UN climate summit; listens to PM Modi and leaves

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Representational image)

Will make climate fight 'sexy and fun', says Japan Environment Minister

Koizumi was speaking on the eve of a United Nations climate summit in New York where activists plan to float a blimp showing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emerging from a bucket of coal to protest Japan's pans to build new coal-fired power plants. (Photo: Social Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham