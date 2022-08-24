  
Double whammy: Discoms to collect true-up charges from power consumers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Aug 24, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:40 am IST
TSNPDCL has proposed to collect Rs 833 crore and TSSPDCL 3,259 crore to the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). In response, TSERC announced a public hearing date of September 26. (Representational Photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: Power consumers will face an additional burden as the state's two Discoms – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL - prepare to collect Rs 4,092 crore in true-up charges for the last 15 years.

It's a double whammy for consumers who are facing steep increases in fuel and LPG prices, bus fares and electricity tariff. True-up charges are collected from consumers to fill the gap in power supply, billed amount, and collection. The Electricity Act of 2003 provides for the collection of true charges from consumers every two years. The state government is unable to collect true-up charges on a regular basis, owing to public anger.

The discoms have proposed charging true-up charges from 2006-07 to 2020-21.

TSNPDCL has proposed to collect Rs 833 crore and TSSPDCL 3,259 crore to the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). In response, TSERC announced a public hearing date of September 26.

TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao told the Deccan Chronicle that the commission is looking for suggestions and complaints about true-up charges from stakeholders. "After careful consideration of electricity consumers, we will make the final decision on true-up charges," he explained.

"The discoms should have filed claims for true charges in accordance with the schedule." Reviewing the financial position of Discoms on a regular basis is beneficial to all stakeholders, including electricity consumers," said Telangana electricity employees union state president Kodepaka Kumara Swamy. He stated that there is a steep increase in fuel and coal charges, and that electricity charges can be raised accordingly.

