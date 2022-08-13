Transco chief warns of problems from electricity amendment bill

Power utilities employees take out a rally as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC

HYDERABAD: TS Genco and Transco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao said that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session and sent to a consultative committee, would adversely affect the interests of the consumers.

“We will face troubles with the Bill,” he said.

Meanwhile, commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence, Transco, Genco and Discoms employees and officials took out a rally in Vengal Rao Nagar on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao said that the peak demand of power in the undivided Andhra Pradesh was 13,618 MW and it has reached 14160 MW in Telangana in March. There is huge demand for power in industrial, agriculture, information technology, and lift irrigation sectors, he said.

“We are planning to meet any future demand”, he said adding that quality and uninterrupted power supply is being provided to all sectors. He said the recent rains had caused losses worth Rs 70 crore to the northen discom and Rs 10 crore to the southern discom.

TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL CMDs G. Raghuma Reddy, A. Gopal Rao and JMD C. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.