CM KCR directs officials to open all floodgates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed the officials to lift the floodgates of all irrigation projects on rivers including the Godavari and release the water. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed the officials to lift the floodgates of all irrigation projects on rivers including the Godavari and release the water. The officials were directed to ensure that the outflow was equal to the inflow at the projects till further orders.

The Chief Minister said that due to continuous heavy rains for more than two weeks, the state had been flooded. As per the warnings of the Indian Meteorological Department, there would be heavy rains in the next two days. Heavy rains would continue till the first week of August and the surrounding areas of Bhadrachalam and Ramannagudem were likely to be flooded, he added.

In a high-level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Rao reviewed the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state. He ordered to keep the existing chopper and two more helicopters ready for effective rescue operations. Two helicopters should be stationed in Kothagudem and Mulugu where the disaster management team, along with other staff, are available for rescue operations.

The Chief Minister said the Godavari river flowed from the catchment areas at Traimbakeswaram in Maharashtra to the Bay of Bengal. Due to the current rains, the flood level of the river would increase from Sunday till next month, he added.

The Chief Minister ordered Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a circular requesting the officials not to go on leaves till further orders during this emergency period. People are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay vigilant by following self-protection measures as suggested by the government. Flood-affected people are advised to go to safe places as soon as possible.

