Very heavy rains continue to play havoc in sub-urban Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Of 43,870 tanks in Telangana, 10,973 tanks logged surplus water levels on Tuesday. (DC Photo/ Yelabaka Radhakrishna)
Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of the state for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, damaging crops and throwing life out of gear.

According to India Meteorological Department's Met Centre in Hyderabad, Kerameri in the Asifabad district received the state's highest rainfall, of 20.04 cm, on Tuesday. It was followed by Utnooor in Adilabad district (17.54 cm), Jainoor in Asifabad district (14.98 cm), Venkatapuram in Mulugu district (13.02 cm), Sirpuru in Asifabad district (12.12 cm), Asifabad (11.5 cm), Boath (11.06 cm), Bejjur (10.42 cm), Adilabad (9.84 cm) and Nirmal (9.34 cm).

The remaining districts received normal rainfall.

Major irrigation projects of the Godavari basin, namely the Sri Ram Sagar project, Yellampally project and Kaddam project, received huge water inflows, of 74,720 cusecs, 6.07 lakh cusecs and 2.22 lakh cusecs, respectively.

Officials opened 26 gates of Sri Ram Sagar and 33 gates of Yellampally projects to release water downstream. Gates of the Kaddam project were also opened.

Of 43,870 tanks in Telangana, 10,973 tanks logged surplus water levels on Tuesday. As many as 9,485 tanks were filled up to 25 per cent, 8,262 tanks between 25 per cent and 50 per cent, 7,143 tanks between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, and 8,007 tanks between 75 per cent and 100 per cent.

The irrigation department is focussing on restoring water levels and releasing the same to agricultural fields based on farmers’ requirements. Officials are confident that the water stored can be used for the ongoing Kharif season, as well as the rabi season.

...
