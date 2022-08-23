AP tops in growth rate due to transparent policies: CM Jagan

Jagan conducted a review of the Spandana programme from the camp office through a video conference with district collectors, SPs and other higher officials. (Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP stood at top in growth rate. Transparent policies helped us to achieve 11.43 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2021-22, he said.

Jagan was conducting a review of the Spandana programme from the camp office through a video conference with district collectors, SPs and other higher officials.

The chief minister asked the officials to complete the pending works on Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Secretariats and health clinics by October end and complete Digital Libraries by December in 3966 villages.

Jagan said, “I am happy that AP is on top in growth rate. AP’s GDP growth rate of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22 is encouraging and is higher than the national growth rate. There should be continuous review and monitoring of key areas.”

He said, “Transparent policies are the root cause of this growth.” Appreciating the work of all collectors, he said this growth needs to be sustained.

The chief minister said that to support the MSME sector, every appeal received from this sector should be dealt with properly. “Each scheme is linked to the SDGs. All eligible individuals should receive schemes and if they are properly monitored, the SDGs will increase as usual.”

Regarding Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jagan said good progress has been seen in employment guarantee works and AP’s performance in this field is good. An average of 117 per cent working days were created in all districts. The Annamaiyya, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts which are below the state average should pay more attention.

He said AP is in second place in the country in employment guarantee scheme implementation and this pace should continue. He asked officials to initiate steps to ensure that minimum average employment guarantee wage is Rs 240 against the present Rs 205.

Jagan said collectors should pay attention to the works of RBKs, YSR Health Clinics as also to the fiber optic cable laying works to enable it reach 4500 villages by December.

Steps should be taken to complete the construction of digital libraries in 3,966 villages by the end of December. He asked officials to reserve special phone numbers to receive complaints about the management of schools and hospitals.

Regarding the Nadu-Nedu in government schools, Jagan said special attention must be paid to the activities in government schools under the second phase Nadu–Nedu and further the same scheme in government hospitals.

He said 15,715 schools have been repaired in the first phase and works started in 22,279 schools under the Nadu-Nedu second phase. PHCs, CHCs and Area Hospitals should also reserve a unique number to receive complaints from the public.

The CM said immediate action should be taken to ensure that work is progressing for the building of a Medical College in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

On house constructions, he said the works should be accelerated as the government already spent Rs 3,111.92 crore this financial year. The government is working with special attention to complete the houses.

He advised officials to accelerate the house construction works in Visakhapatnam. Collectors should focus on the Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddutur, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram and Eluru layouts. They should also periodically review the programme of providing land titles within 90 days, he said.

Jagan directed officials to provide land title documents in 2,000 villages by October 1 under the Jagananna Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha. Every day from 3pm to 5pm in village and ward secretariats, the Spandana programme should be held.

Every Monday, at district, division, sub-division and mandal levels, Spandana should take place. Every Wednesday, collectors should review Spandana complaints, and every Thursday, the chief secretary should review the response with the district collectors, the CM said.