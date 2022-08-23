  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2022 AP tops in growth ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP tops in growth rate due to transparent policies: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Jagan conducted a review of the Spandana programme from the camp office through a video conference with district collectors, SPs and other higher officials. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Jagan conducted a review of the Spandana programme from the camp office through a video conference with district collectors, SPs and other higher officials. (Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP stood at top in growth rate. Transparent policies helped us to achieve 11.43 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2021-22, he said.

Jagan was conducting a review of the Spandana programme from the camp office through a video conference with district collectors, SPs and other higher officials.

The chief minister asked the officials to complete the pending works on Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Secretariats and health clinics by October end and complete Digital Libraries by December in 3966 villages.

Jagan said, “I am happy that AP is on top in growth rate. AP’s GDP growth rate of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22 is encouraging and is higher than the national growth rate. There should be continuous review and monitoring of key areas.”

He said, “Transparent policies are the root cause of this growth.” Appreciating the work of all collectors, he said this growth needs to be sustained.

The chief minister said that to support the MSME sector, every appeal received from this sector should be dealt with properly. “Each scheme is linked to the SDGs. All eligible individuals should receive schemes and if they are properly monitored, the SDGs will increase as usual.”

Regarding Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jagan said good progress has been seen in employment guarantee works and AP’s performance in this field is good. An average of 117 per cent working days were created in all districts. The Annamaiyya, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts which are below the state average should pay more attention.

He said AP is in second place in the country in employment guarantee scheme implementation and this pace should continue. He asked officials to initiate steps to ensure that minimum average employment guarantee wage is Rs 240 against the present Rs 205.

Jagan said collectors should pay attention to the works of RBKs, YSR Health Clinics as also to the fiber optic cable laying works to enable it reach 4500 villages by December.

Steps should be taken to complete the construction of digital libraries in 3,966 villages by the end of December. He asked officials to reserve special phone numbers to receive complaints about the management of schools and hospitals.

Regarding the Nadu-Nedu in government schools, Jagan said special attention must be paid to the activities in government schools under the second phase Nadu–Nedu and further the same scheme in government hospitals.

He said 15,715 schools have been repaired in the first phase and works started in 22,279 schools under the Nadu-Nedu second phase. PHCs, CHCs and Area Hospitals should also reserve a unique number to receive complaints from the public.

The CM said immediate action should be taken to ensure that work is progressing for the building of a Medical College in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

On house constructions, he said the works should be accelerated as the government already spent Rs 3,111.92 crore this financial year. The government is working with special attention to complete the houses.

He advised officials to accelerate the house construction works in Visakhapatnam. Collectors should focus on the Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddutur, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram and Eluru layouts. They should also periodically review the programme of providing land titles within 90 days, he said.

Jagan directed officials to provide land title documents in 2,000 villages by October 1 under the Jagananna Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha. Every day from 3pm to 5pm in village and ward secretariats, the Spandana programme should be held.

Every Monday, at district, division, sub-division and mandal levels, Spandana should take place. Every Wednesday, collectors should review Spandana complaints, and every Thursday, the chief secretary should review the response with the district collectors, the CM said.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, spandana programme, rythu bharosa kendras, telangana news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))

Allow H1N1 testing at pvt labs: Hospitals

MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (in picture), D Sridhar Babu, MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, and former MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the CBI probe the proceedings in State Beverage Corporation. Bhatti asked who benefited due to undue hike in prices of liquor in Telangana. — DC Image

Uttam links Phoenix with CM’s family

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Amaravati cases hearing adjourned to Oct. 17

The 18-ft PoP Ganesh idol readied for installation by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti. — DC Image

Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti readies 18-foot PoP Ganesha idol



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

Modi to address nation, will pay tribute to heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Nitish inducts 31 new ministers; keeps home; RJD gets 16 berths

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'

Police personnel stand guard at the Tikri border in the wake of farmers' call to stage a protest, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. Farmers are scheduled to stage their protest on Aug 22. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->