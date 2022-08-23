  
Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2022 CM Jagan meets PM Mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan meets PM Modi over funds for Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister Jagan Reddy felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and sought central reimbursement of funds in 15 days for the Polavaram project and sanction of Rs. 10,000 crore on ad hoc basis to speed up the project works.
 
The chief minister discussed various issues of the state including the Polavaram project, compensating the resource gap funds, the rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, the arrears from Telangana discoms to the state and Special Category Status and submitted memorandums to the Centre to these effects.
 
Jagan requested the Prime Minister to help in completing the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest and urged him to approve the revised cost estimates of `55,548.87 crore. The  technical advisory committee had already approved this, he said.
 
Also, the CM urged the PM to reimburse Rs.2900 crore that was spent by the state government towards the Polavaram Project and requested the Centre to clear the bills in a fortnightly format, like in other national projects, and not component-wise.
 
Further, the CM asked him to provide Rs.10,000 crore on an ad hoc basis so that the construction works of the project can be carried forward smoothly. He appealed to the PM to provide an R&R package to the displaced families in a DBT manner, which ensures transparency.
 
Jagan urged the PM to release funds of Rs.32,625 crore under Resource Gap Fund for various pending bills under 10th Pay Commission, including for social security pensions during the 2014-15 period.
 
The chief minister explained to the Prime Minister that due to the lack of rationalization in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, the state is suffering serious losses. AP has already brought this matter to the PM’s attention, whereas a large number of needy and deserving persons were uncovered.
 
Jagan said the state government is providing ration to 2.68 crore people, of which 61 per cent were in rural areas and 41 per cent in urban areas. He explained to the PM that 3 lakh tonnes of the rice quota allotted to the state every month remained unutilized, and asked him to allocate only 77,000 tonnes, which will be sufficient for the distribution without causing any additional burden on the Centre.  

Discussing the promises given during state bifurcation in 2014, the chief minister stressed that there was no rationality in the bifurcation, because of which the present AP state suffered a lot. He requested the PM to fulfill the promises given as a parliamentary witness, including Special Category Status to AP
 
Jagan said an arrear of Rs 6,756 crore receivable by the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana Government has remained unpaid for over eight years. He requested the PM to help settle the dues at the earliest so that the state power sector will be financially strengthened.
 
The chief minister urged the PM to give approvals for setting up another 12 medical colleges in the state. As for the setting up of an Integrated Steel Plant in the YSR district, he requested the PM to allocate iron mines to APMDC for an uninterrupted supply of iron ore to operate the plant.
 
Jagan also urged the Prime Minister to give approvals to allot beach sand minerals to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, which could attract investments of `20,000 crore. He said that 14 approvals were in the ‘pending’ stage.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, cm jagan delhi visit, polavaram funds, jagan meets pm modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Jagan to meet PM Modi over funds, politics

Latest From Nation

In this video grab taken near the Mahankali temple on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appears to fetch the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah

Shoe row: Bandi charged with mortgaging Telangana pride at Amit Shah's feet

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)

Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

A file photo of finance minister Harish Rao (DC)

Telangana hopeful of raising Rs 1,500 crore via market borrowings

Telangana High Court

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in 'mahapanchayat'

Police personnel stand guard at the Tikri border in the wake of farmers' call to stage a protest, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 21, 2022. Farmers are scheduled to stage their protest on Aug 22. (PTI Photo)

Government blocks eight YouTube channels over misinformation

The Centre on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly using

China disregarding border pacts, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->