Central team wraps up flood damage assessment

HYDERABAD: The seven-member Central team, which was on a two-day visit to the flood-affected districts in Telangana to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains and subsequent floods, completed its proceedings on Friday. The seven members were divided into two teams. One team visited five flood-affected mandals in the Nizamabad district and the other team visited Bhupalapally and Mulug districts on Thursday.

On Friday, the teams visited Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts.

Soon after their return to Hyderabad, the Central team members met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and top officials. The Chief Secretary briefed them about the ground situation and submitted the estimates of the losses suffered by various departments.

The team will submit a report to the Centre recommending financial assistance. The state government requested the Centre to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state.

It sent a preliminary report to the Centre stating that Rs 1,400 crore loss was caused due to damages to roads, bridges, houses, check dams, cattle, crops etc.

The inter-ministerial team headed by Sourav Rai toured Bhadrachalam and surrounding villages on Friday which were worst hit by floods in the Godavari river. Secretary for disaster management Rahul Bojja accompanied it.

The team members inspected the damages caused to houses, roads, crops and other infrastructure. They also interacted with the affected people. The team also inspected a photo exhibition at the ITDA office arranged by Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration on the damages caused by the floods.

Kothagudem collector D. Anudeep briefed the team about Rs 162 crore losses suffered in the district. The team also visited flood-hit areas in Nirmal district. It inspected Kadam dam, which received record inflows last week due to heavy rains in upstream areas. Nirmal collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui briefed the team on the damages caused by the floods in the district.