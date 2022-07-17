Chief minister visits flood-affected districts by road, reviews situation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Bhadrachalam on Sunday to assess the flood situation in river Godavari. The chief minister left for flood affected districts by road along with ministers and senior officials.

KCR was supposed to conduct an aerial survey of undivided Warangal and Khammam districts which were ravaged by floods. However, CMO sources said the aerial survey was put off due to bad weather condition on the advice of officials.

The chief minister visited Eturu Nagaram and Mulugu before reaching Bhadrachalam. He performed ‘shanthi puja’ at Godavari river.

He later visited a relief camp set up at Government Zilla Parishad High School and interacted with flood victims.

The chief minister stated that the state government will construct permanent relief colonies for people of Bhadrachalam since the area is witnessing floods frequently. He directed district collector Anudeep to identify suitable land parcels which are not prone to flooding, for constructing the colonies.