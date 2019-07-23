Nation Current Affairs 23 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jul 23, 2019, 9:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 9:57 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Kumaraswamy's downfall: Kumaraswamy, the "kingmaker" loses his kingship.

 

Read: BJP topples Congress-JD(S) govt in K’taka, Kumaraswamy resigns

Paliament extenison: The parliament session could be extended by ten days with the government considering such a proposal, sources said on Tuesday. They said that the issue came up for consideration at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the morning and the MPs were sounded about the possibility so as to ensure their presence in the national capital.

Read: Government in favour of extending Parliament session

Imran Khan supports Trump's mediation offer: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told US President Donald Trump that normal ties with India would be beneficial for both the countries, asserting that a "peaceful neighbourhood" was a priority of his foreign policy, according to officials in Islamabad.

Read: 'Peaceful neighbourhood' a priority of Pakistan's foreign policy: Imran tells Trump

Another student fight in Chennai: An estimated 7 people were injured in a fight in broad daylight involving sickles between two groups of students in Chennai’s Arumbakkam area on Tuesday. These students of Pachaiyappa's College were seen attacking another group of students from their college using sickles and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Read: Watch: Chennai students brandishing sickle chasing another group, 7 injured

SC on NRC: Supreme Court, on Tuesday, extended the final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) deadline from July 31 to August 31, 2019.

Read: Supreme Court extends final publication of NRC deadline to August 31

JNU sedition case: The Delhi Police was granted time on Tuesday till September 18 to obtain the requisite sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute former Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Read: JNU sedition case: Police granted time till Sept 18 to obtain requisite sanction

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak at their birth anniversary.

Read: PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

YSRCP vs TDP: World Bank's decision to back out of extending funds to the Amaravati capital project led to a heated argument between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and erstwhile TDP in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Read: YSRCP, TDP lock horns in Andhra Assembly on withdrawal of loan by World Bank

Will Vande Mataram be granted the status of national anthem?: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred till July 26 a petition seeking a direction to the Centre and the AAP government to accredit equal status to "Vande Mataram" as the national anthem. The matter got deferred as the concerned bench did not assemble today.

Read: Delhi HC defers plea seeking equal status to 'Vande Mataram' as national anthem

Defence spend in Modi 2.0: In the first 50 days of its second term in office, the Narendra Modi government has spent around Rs 8,500 crore on the acquisition of weapon systems including missiles and spares for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

Read: Modi 2.0 spent Rs 8,500 crore on defence deals in its first 50 days

