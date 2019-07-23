Nation Crime 23 Jul 2019 Watch: Chennai stude ...
Nation, Crime

Watch: Chennai students brandishing sickle chasing another group, 7 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 23, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
Police officials said that fight broke out between two groups of college students after each wanted to prove they will head MTC bus route.
Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)
 Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)

Chennai: An estimated 7 people were injured in a fight in broad daylight involving sickles between two groups of students in Chennai’s Arumbakkam area on Tuesday. These students of Pachaiyappa's College were seen attacking another group of students from their college using sickles and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video that went viral shows students with a weapon in hand chasing the other students on the road. The group is then seen heading to a Madras Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and shouting at passengers inside. The bus stops and a few passengers are seen getting off even as the incident continued. The traffic then comes to a halt, with bystanders watching the incident unfolding.

 

Police officials investigating the incident said that the fight broke out between two groups of college students after each wanted to prove they will head the MTC bus route. A bunch of students have been detained and an investigation is on, they added.

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. In June 2019, students from the college celebrated ‘Bus day’. In a video that went viral on social media, a few students perched atop a bus were seen falling down. Seventeen students later were booked by the police for creating public nuisance and unlawful assembly. The police had also taken an undertaking from their families that the students will not repeat such activities, reported News18.

Police officials had also distributed pamphlets warning students from the college to avoid participating in unlawful activities.

In 2018, at least four students were detained for carrying weapons and threatening the public on a moving train in the city. A video showing students carrying metal roads and standing on the train's footboard, threatening the public, had gone viral.

...
Tags: chennai, college students, arumbakkam area, madras transport corporation, fighting
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The first meeting of the committee will be held at North Block in the Home Ministry. (Photo: File)

First meet of committee on Assam Assembly seats reservation on Wednesday

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to twitter to take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted pictures of him playing with a baby in in his Parliament office. (Photo: File)

Omar Abdullah takes jibe at PM playing with baby in Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Mamata writes to PM Modi, urges to reverse corporatisation of ordnance factories

English and the local language should be allowed and Hindi can be an optional option,

Puducherry CM urges Centre to adopt 'dual language policy', not impose Hindi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

The video shows the lioness attempting several times to attack the violinist but the glass partition saved them. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

Rhere’s no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

British were so scared of them that they tried to impose anti-nation law three times in 20 years, PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
 

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)
 

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

Nick Jonas' shirtless pictures. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Dalit man, mistaken for thief and set afire, dies in UP

His wounds had also developed infection, which had spread to other parts of the body, the doctor said. (Photo: Representational)

Maharashtra: 2.5 yr old girl child found dead after being abducted in Pune

‘A girl who was the daughter of a labourer was abducted from her house late night on Monday from their house based in a labour camp and was found dead in the morning in a canal,’ Prabhakar Shinde, senior police inspector of Sanghavi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad said. (Photo: Representative)

NIA raids 7 places in J&K in connection to illegal money transfer in cross-LoC trade

The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Air force officer duped of Rs 75,000, registers FIR

It later transpired that the buyer defrauded an amount of Rs 75,000 in three transactions (15,000+30,000+30,000) from the bank account. (Photo: Representational image)

Delhi police arrest five for shooting woman in Dwarka

The police said that the woman's acquaintances orchestrated a plan to kill her by hiring two contract killers. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham