LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elect ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2019 Lok Sabha election results LIVE: Counting on, BJP ahead in first leads

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2019, 6:47 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 8:44 am IST
As many as 5 exit polls projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is all set to retain power at the Centre.
The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. (Photo: AP)
 The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Votes are being counted today to call the world’s largest and longest democratic exercise, the India elections.

The first leads are in. BJP leads in 168 (-21), Congress in 72 (+27) and the non-aligned parties in 38 (-7) seats. 

 

It has been a seven-phase polling from April 11 to May 19 with leaders stomping all over the country, holding rallies and enthusing people to vote.

As many as five exit polls on Sunday projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is all set to retain power at the Centre, riding yet another ‘Narendra Modi wave’.

This, despite the Congress-led Opposition making frenetic efforts to dent the Modi citadel by raising issues like corruption, unemployment, demonetisation and inflation.

Exit polls that predicted that NDA may fall short of majority numbers were in a poor minority.

Voting for the marathon seven-phase elections logged a record final turnout of 67.37 per cent in 542 Parliamentary constituencies. There was an increase of 1.3 per cent in overall voting turnout this time. Even Mumbai, known to be a laggard at voting, showcased its best performance in three decades at 55 per cent.

The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. Over 8,000 candidates were in fray this time.

It has been a hotly contested campaign trail, with virulent rhetoric and mudslinging marking speeches.

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, particularly top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a robust nationalism script, peddling surgical strikes, national security and an anti-terror, anti-Pakistan stance as the backbone of its campaign. They shredded the Opposition to pieces on issues of corruption and financial improbity. Modi called himself the ‘chowkidar’ of the country.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s voice was equally stringent, largely concentrating on Modi, his promises and his alleged failures. ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ was Congress boss Rahul Gandhi’s abiding refrain in his speeches, and in one he went overboard and attributed it to the Supreme Court. He had to unconditionally apologise.

The Congress also intermittently flirted with soft Hindutva – saadhus came out in support of Congress candidate and top leader Digvijaya Singh – to offset the aggressive tone on the other side.

This was also the election that saw Priyanka Gandhi end all speculation and jump into the thick of it all, crowned the party’s general secretary and given charge of East Uttar Pradesh.

Regional party chiefs also played a prominent role in the run-up keeping hopes alive of a Third Front -- with or without the Congress -- if NDA failed to get the numbers.

Over 900 million Indians were eligible to vote in the elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

State elections were simultaneously held in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Sikkim.

In 2014, the BJP got an absolute majority, winning 282 seats – 166 more than the previous term. Congress had managed 44.

 

Read: Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: It is TDP vs YSR Congress

Also Read: Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?

Also Read: 2019 Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?

Also Read: Sikkim Results Live: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, bjp, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: YSR Congress ahead in first leads
Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?
Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?
Sikkim results LIVE: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

Latest From Nation

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Three counting stations set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Sikkim results LIVE: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

Vivek Oberoi.
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?

The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Tripura minister catches doctor red-handed while conducting abortion

On specific information, Barman along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: YSR Congress ahead in first leads

As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress. (Photo: PTI)

CPM leaders conspired to kill me: C O T Naseer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham