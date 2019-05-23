LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2019 Andhra Pradesh resul ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh results LIVE: YSR Congress ahead in first leads

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 23, 2019, 7:03 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 8:38 am IST
These polls were also the first since Naidu broke the alliance with BJP-led NDA over the delay in granting special status to Andhra.
As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress. (Photo: PTI)
 As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: With the first leads in, YSR Congress is leading in 3 seats.

The counting began at 8 am to decide the fate of parties in this first-ever, full-fledged Andhra Pradesh elections after its bifurcation into Telangana in 2014.

 

As far as Assembly polls are concerned, at least two exit polls have predicted that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu might get another term as Chief Minister, while one has predicted a huge win for YSR Congress.

Read: Who will win the 17th Lok Sabha? Verdict today

As predicted by the India Today Axis exit poll, YSR Congress gets 130-135 seats and TDP 37-40 seats.

RG Flash survey, however, predicted that TDP would win 90 to 100 seats and 65 to 79 seats would go to YSR Congress.

Lagadpati Raja Gopal Survey has predicted 90-110 Assembly seats to TDP, followed by 65-79 to YSRCP and others would get anywhere between 1-5 seats.

The exit poll also predicted 1-3 seats for the Jana Sena Party (JSP) while others are expected to win a maximum of two seats.

Meanwhile, a poll of exit polls conducted by local news channels predicted YSR Congress to win 106 seats out of 175 Assembly seats and predicted 65 seats for the TDP.

The poll of polls is a collective prediction of Lagadapati Exit Polls, People's Pulse Exit Polls, and Mission Chanakya.

Both People's Pulse and Mission Chanakya have given an upper hand to Jagan Reddy with 112 and 91-105 seats respectively.

However, the Lagadapati Exit Polls have predicted a victory for Chandrababu Naidu's TDP with 90-110 Assembly seats. It also predicted that the YSR Congress Party may get only 65-79 seats.

If Chandrababu Naidu returns to power, it would be a remarkable victory as he faced several challenges in these elections. These polls were also the first since Naidu broke the alliance with BJP-led NDA over the delay in granting special status to Andhra.

In the 2014 election, the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu emerged with a majority with 103 seats.

Of the 175 seats, 88 were required to prove majority.

The voting for 175 Assembly and 25 parliamentary seats was held in a single phase on April 11.

The voter turnout recorded was 79.88 per cent which was 1.92 per cent higher than the 2014 Assembly elections.

The highest turnout of 85.93 per cent was recorded in Prakasam while Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest turnout of 73.67 per cent.

The state elections were held simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The key parties contested in the polls are Jana Sena Party (JSP) in alliance with Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the reigning Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress (YSRC) as the opponents.

The prime narrative in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 has, however, been around the special category status for the state as Chandrababu Naidu targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reneging on the commitment.

Read: Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?

Also Read: 2019 Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?

Also Read: Sikkim Results Live: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, tdp, ysr congress, n chandrababu naidu, jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh assembly election 2019
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Three counting stations set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Sikkim results LIVE: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

Vivek Oberoi.
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?

The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Tripura minister catches doctor red-handed while conducting abortion

On specific information, Barman along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

2019 Lok Sabha election results LIVE: Counting on, BJP ahead in first leads

The average turnout over nine phases in 2014 was 66 per cent, the highest ever in the history of Indian general elections. (Photo: AP)

CPM leaders conspired to kill me: C O T Naseer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham