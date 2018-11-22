search on deccanchronicle.com
Ram Madhav takes back Pak comment after Omar dare, gives new challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 22, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
After backtracking on earlier comment, Ram Madhav dared Omar Abdullah to fight next elections with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.
The war of words began with Ram Madhav alleging that Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP had joined hands on instructions from 'across the border'. (Photo: ANI/ PTI)
New Delhi/ Srinagar: Politics in Jammu and Kashmir is taking new turns every minute.

Hours after Omar Abdullah dared Ram Madhav to prove his allegations or “be man enough to apologise” for his comment that there is Pakistani hand in alliance between his party National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti led-PDP, the BJP national secretary took back his words, however, not before taking a further dig at Omar.

 

The war of words began with Ram Madhav alleging that Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had joined hands on instructions from "across the border".

Madhav was justifying Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after two alliances staked claim to form government in the state.

"PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form government. What they did prompted the governor to look into the whole issue," BJP national secretary Madhav told news agency ANI.

Taking back his “external pressure” comment, Madhav threw a different challenge at Omar Abdullah to contest the next polls together with the PDP.

 

 

Omar Abdullah had dared Ram Madhav to prove his allegation, saying “agencies like the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau were at his command and CBI too is his parrot.”

"Your allegations are an insult to thousands of my workers... 3,000 workers have sacrificed for this nations. More of my party workers have sacrificed than your party ever has. Don't lecture us on sacrifice and question what we have done," Omar Abdullah said at a press conference in Srinagar, demanding an apology.

"You come along with nothing but baseless allegations and say whatever you like with no evidence of it. If you have guts, prove it," Omar Abdullah added.

Addressing the media after his late night decision of dissolving Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said claimed "extensive horse-trading" was going on and it would have been impossible for parties with "opposing political ideologies" to form a stable government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor said that he had acted in the state's interest and according to its constitution. He dismissed allegations that he was acting on the Centre's directions and said had this been the case, their side (BJP, People's Conference) would have been called for government formation.

