Dare you to prove NC acted at behest of Pak: Omar Abdullah to Ram Madhav

New Delhi/Srinagar: Amid speculations over who will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly objected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav's allegation that an alliance with the rival People's Democratic Party (PDP) was formed "on instructions from across the border".

Madhav was reacting over Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and on the alliance formed between NC, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and the Congress.

The former Chief Minister dared Madhav to either “prove his allegations or apologise", adding that the BJP leader had agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at his command.

"I dare you to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA and IB at your command and CBI too is your parrot. So have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise," Omar Abdullah said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhav said, "The PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government."

Omar Abdullah asked Ram Madhav to not practice "shoot and scoot politics".

I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018

His comment sparked off retaliation with Madhav saying Abdullah should just "take it in his stride". He added that he was "not questioning Omar Abdullah's patriotism at all".

"But the sudden love between NC and PDP and the hurry to form government leads to many suspicions and political comments," he added.

Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u. 😁 https://t.co/4tgbWS7Q3r — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 22, 2018

Omar Abdullah retaliated stating that "misplaced attempts at humour" would not work.

"You have claimed my party (National Conference) has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of urban local body polls at Pakistan's behest in public domain." he said.

The National Conference leader also said that it was an "open challenge to Madhav and the BJP" to prove his claims.

No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you & your Govt. https://t.co/7cumKwKxuM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018

