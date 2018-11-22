search on deccanchronicle.com
Dare you to prove NC acted at behest of Pak: Omar Abdullah to Ram Madhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : ANWESHA MITRA
Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
'Dare you to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA, IB and CBI to aid you. So have the guts to place evidence in public domain,' he said.
The National Conference leader also said that it was an 'open challenge to Madhav and the BJP' to prove his claims. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi/Srinagar: Amid speculations over who will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly objected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav's allegation that an alliance with the rival People's Democratic Party (PDP) was formed "on instructions from across the border".

Madhav was reacting over Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and on the alliance formed between NC, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and the Congress.

 

The former Chief Minister dared Madhav to either “prove his allegations or apologise", adding that the BJP leader had agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at his command.

"I dare you to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA and IB at your command and CBI too is your parrot. So have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise," Omar Abdullah said. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhav said, "The PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government."

Also read: NC-PDP alliance in J&K formed 'on instructions from across border': Ram Madhav

Omar Abdullah asked Ram Madhav to not practice "shoot and scoot politics".

His comment sparked off retaliation with Madhav saying Abdullah should just "take it in his stride". He added that he was "not questioning Omar Abdullah's patriotism at all".

"But the sudden love between NC and PDP and the hurry to form government leads to many suspicions and political comments," he added.

Omar Abdullah retaliated stating that "misplaced attempts at humour" would not work. 

"You have claimed my party (National Conference) has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of urban local body polls at Pakistan's behest in public domain." he said. 

The National Conference leader also said that it was an "open challenge to Madhav and the BJP" to prove his claims.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

