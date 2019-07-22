'Bounced back with flying colours,' says ISRO chief on successful launch

ISRO chairman K Sivan spoke right after the successful injection of the Chandrayaan-2 into Earth orbit. (Photo: ANI)

Sriharikota: Right after the Chandrayaan-2 launched and successfully injected into the Earth orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Sivan spoke proudly and lauded the collective efforts of the entire team behind the mission.

Read: ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayaan-2

He said, "I'm extremely happy to announce that the GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon & to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments."

Read: Chandrayaan 2: 'Rocket Women' lead India's second lunar mission

"After that technical snag we had, we fixed it & now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours," he added.

Read: Chandrayaan-2: Everything you need to know about India's Moon mission