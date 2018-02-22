search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gen Rawat 'misinformed, misguided': AIUDF chief to meet PM, Prez

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 8:31 pm IST
The Army came to Rawat's defence  stating that there was 'nothing political or religious' in his statement.
Clarifying on how the party has maintained equality, Ajmal said his party had always given '20-25 seats to Hindu brothers in all elections'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Clarifying on how the party has maintained equality, Ajmal said his party had always given '20-25 seats to Hindu brothers in all elections'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday said General Bipin Rawat has been "misinformed and misguided" after the the Army Chief on Wednesday Rawat hinted that an influx of illegal Muslim migrants into Assam had led to the growth of the former's party.

"We respect General Rawat a lot but I think he has been misinformed and misguided," AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said in Guwahati.

 

The controversy started after General Bipin Rawat spoke of proxy warfare in the Northeast by Pakistan with help from China and the “planned” influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Also Read: Pak cause for migrant influx: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Clarifying on how the party has maintained equality, Ajmal said his party had always given "20-25 seats to Hindu brothers in all elections," and urged that they be allowed to "live with the dignity of an Indian."

"If Army chief is saying that demographic change is happening in Assam then it is the government's job to check it.  We are the only party which said that shoot anyone who infiltrate into our borders," he further said.

He also said that the party has sought appointments with the President, Prime Minister and home minister to "clarify their position."

Earlier on Thursday, Ajmal expressed shock over Rawat's statement and termed it as political in nature.

Gen. Rawat had referred to Ajmal’s AIDUF in connection with reports of increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, observing that the party has grown "faster" than the BJP in the 1980s.

Also Read: Nothing political or religious in Bipin Rawat's comments, defends Army

The Army came to Rawat's defence  stating that there was “nothing political or religious” in his statement.

Tags: bipin rawat, indian army, aiudf, badruddin ajmal, army chief
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Held 'secret' meeting with Rajinikanth about political plunge: Kamal Haasan

While Haasan launched his party Makkal Neethi Mayyam in Madurai on Wednesday, Rajinikanth had announced in December that he will enter politics. (Photo: PTI/File)

NDA 90 pc commission govt, says K'taka CM; BJP stages walkout in House

Siddaramaiah said the BJP and its leaders had failed to prove their allegations against his government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PNB trashes Nirav Modi’s claims, says following laws to recover dues

PNB detected a 1.77 bn dollar scam in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent LOUs from one of its branches for overseas credit. (Photo: Facebook)

PNB fraud case: Come up with plan to settle loss, bank tells Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi in his letter to the bank had said that the over-zealousness on the part of the bank to deal with the issue destroyed his jewellery brand. (Photo: Facebook)

India probing how Khalistani terrorist got visa; will take action, says Trudeau

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham