Nation, Current Affairs

Jet Airways flyer who fell ill wants Rs 30 lakh, 100 business class upgrade

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 8:21 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 8:21 am IST
Passenger threatened to 'share' video of flight, whose cockpit crew 'forgot' to turn on switch that controls cabin air pressure, with media.
At least 30 passengers of Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday after cockpit crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Screengrab | ANI)
 At least 30 passengers of Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday after cockpit crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Screengrab | ANI)

Mumbai: One of the five Jet Airways passengers who were sent to a city hospital for treatment, has demanded Rs 30 lakh in compensation, besides 100 upgrade vouchers, alleging lack of proper care by the airline, sources said.

The passenger has also allegedly threatened to "share" the video of the flight, whose cockpit crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure early Thursday, resulting in at least 30 passengers suffering nose and ear bleeding, with the media, if his demands are not met, they said.

 

Under the law, airlines are liable to pay compensation in case a passenger gets injured while travelling with them.

"The passenger claimed that Jet Airways has not taken care of its customers and therefore he should be paid Rs 30 lakh in addition to 100 upgrade vouchers to enable him travel in a business class on an economy class ticket," a source said.

At least 30 passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

Also Read: Low cabin pressure causes nosebleed, Jet Airways flight returns to Mumbai

The cockpit crew of the flight, which had 171 people on board, have been derostered and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been directed to probe the incident.

The passenger, who is being treated in the city for nose bleeding, has also threatened with legal recourse over Thursday's incident, according to the sources.

"He claimed that the doctors have adviced him not to fly for five days and sought hotel stay from us, which we have already provided to him. But he has sought escalation by way of compensation and upgrade in travel class," another source added.

