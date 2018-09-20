search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jet Airways flight returns to Mumbai as passengers suffer nose, ear bleeds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 20, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Some passengers even complained of headache due to low cabin pressure.
The Jet Airways crew member has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation. (Representational Image | PTI)
Mumbai: A Jet Airways flight en route Jaipur was turned back to Mumbai mid-air Thursday morning after passengers suffered ear and nose bleeds as well as headaches due to low cabin pressure.

According to news agency ANI, a crew member of the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight forgot to turn on the switch to maintain cabin pressure during the take-off.

 

At least 30 passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding, while others complained of headache.

They are being treated at the Mumbai airport.

The crew member has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Tags: jet airways, low cabin pressure, mumbai airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




