News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Donald Trump again offers to mediate Kashmir issue: S President Donald Trump on Tuesday again offered to mediate the Kashmir issue and said it is a “very complicated place”. The offer came a day after Trump had a telephonic conversation with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

Update on Sunanda Pushkar case: Sunanda Pushkar, who was allegedly driven to commit suicide, was suffering from mental agony due to strained relationship with her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the Delhi Police on Tuesday told a court.

Is Andhra not safe?:  Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area was not a safe place for capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it.

Syed Akbaruddin challenges Pakistan:  Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to approach the International Court of Justice against India’s decision to scrap Article 370, top diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday said that India was ready to fight its regional rival in any arena of its choice.

Know about INX Media case: From filing of an FIR against him in 2017 to the sudden arrest of his son Karti Chidambaram in 2018, here is the timeline of the INX Media case.

Pakistan runs to United Nations again: Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday penned a letter to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), seeking removal of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as its Goodwill Ambassador.

UP police challenges court: A UP Police constable on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging framing of charges against him for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father and framing him in a case of possession of illegal arms.

Chidambaram on the run: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is facing threat of arrest, failed twice on Wednesday to get immediate relief from the Supreme Court which refused to grant him urgent hearing on his plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media scam cases.

Bomb in turban: A Sikh humanitarian campaigner has been allegedly racially targeted in Austria after a woman airport security staffer joked about finding a bomb in his turban, according to a media report.

Mukul Roy lands in trouble: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy has landed in fresh trouble after he was booked in an FIR on cheating charges for allegedly taking around Rs 70 lakhs as bribe from a man assuring him to get a berth in a railway panel. To thwart arrest he moved the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail on Wednesday following the arrest of one of his aides Baban Ghosh, a BJP labour wing leader, from Patuli in the city.

