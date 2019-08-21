Nation Politics 21 Aug 2019 FIR against senior B ...
Nation, Politics

FIR against senior BJP WB leader Mukul Roy for taking Rs 70 lakhs as bribe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
‘We are fighting 28,000 cases in courts. An attempt is underway to stop the BJP in the state,’ WB BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.
Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. (Photo: PTI)
 Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy has landed in fresh trouble after he was booked in an FIR on cheating charges for allegedly taking around Rs 70 lakhs as bribe from a man assuring him to get a berth in a railway panel. To thwart arrest he moved the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail on Wednesday following the arrest of one of his aides Baban Ghosh, a BJP labour wing leader, from Patuli in the city.

Baban, the BJP labour cell general secretary, was caught late on Tuesday night in the case which was initiated at the Sarsuna police station under section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) among other charges of the Indian Penal Code. Roy's name is mentioned among the list of three accused.

 

Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. Ganguly alleged that Baban using the name of Roy took the money from him in several rounds assuring him to make him a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee under the railway ministry.

"I had visited the Parliament and the railway ministry many times. BJP leader Suresh Prabhu was the railway minister then. When nothing happened, I visited the railway office at Koilaghat. Only then I realised that I was cheated. I then lodged the complaint with the police."

Biswas added that Baban was remanded in police custody till August 28 by the court following his production during the day. On the court premises Baban however alleged, "It is a legal matter. The law will take its own course. It is a very old case and a concocted one. Our party leadership will comment on it." Sources claimed that he played a crucial role behind the recent induction of a group of Tollywood actors to the BJP.

Strongly reacting on Baban's arrest and Roy's name in the case state BJP president Dilip Ghosh complained, "Around 500 workers of our party have been in jail. We are fighting 28,000 cases in courts. An attempt is underway to stop the BJP in the state." 

He claimed, "The Trinamool Congress has no other way to tackle us. That is why such cases are slapped on our workers. We will fight this case also. The Trinamool is collecting cut-money from the public. But our workers are implicated in false cases. They are put behind bars in any case somehow."

...
Tags: bjp, mukul roy, bribe, tmc, railway board
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

India has signed a deal with France for the acquisition of 36 Rafale combat jets from France, which will start arriving India from May next year. (Photo: Representational)

Rajnath, IAF chief to visit France to receive first Indian Rafale jets

Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (Photo: ANI)

Ladakh: MP Tsering Namgyal in discussion with Union ministers for development push

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for the capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it. (Photo: ANI)

K Ramakrishna asks Satyanarayana to withdraw statement on Amaravati



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's what happened when Amitabh asked contestant the full form of PUBG on KBC 11

KBC blunder. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabad: Amazon inaugurates its largest building in the world, spans 9.5 acres

The campus took three years to build and is Amazon’s first owned office outside the US, and is their single largest building in the world. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets from Rs 9

From December, Vietnam-based airline Vietjet is planning to start direct flight between India and Vietnam. (Photo: VietJet Air)
 

'More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century' says report

Photo: Representational image.
 

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada; 'Dabangg 3' to release on this date in 4 languages

Salman Khan with Prabhudheva. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rajnath, IAF chief to visit France to receive first Indian Rafale jets

India has signed a deal with France for the acquisition of 36 Rafale combat jets from France, which will start arriving India from May next year. (Photo: Representational)

BJP concludes its membership drive with over 3 cr new entries

According to statistics projected by the party, the BJP was likely to achieve the target of adding 4 crore new members under this drive. (Photo: Representational)

No privatisation, No Job loss, OFB says on its corporatisation plan

The Ordnance Factories were set up to serve the needs of the Armed forces, but have been facing the performance issues for a long time. (Photo: Representational)

Article 370 scrapped, now a proposal to make Jammu and Kashmir a religious hub

Khanna has sought Center's help to work on historical and religious spots such as 'Shudh Mahadev' and 'Mantalai' in Chenani tehsil of Udhampur district. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray supports Raj Thackeray after ED summons in money laundering case

The Shiv Sena chief said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against the MNS chief will bear no results as reported by India Today. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham