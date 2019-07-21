Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2019 4 out of 7 fishermen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 out of 7 fishermen from Kerala who went missing return to shore

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alerts across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days.
In a sigh of relief, four out of seven fishermen who were reported missing at sea from Vizhinjam coast have returned back to the shore safely. (Representational Image)
 In a sigh of relief, four out of seven fishermen who were reported missing at sea from Vizhinjam coast have returned back to the shore safely. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a sigh of relief, four out of seven fishermen who were reported missing at sea from Vizhinjam coast have returned back to the shore safely.

According to the family members, the fishermen were stranded in the deep sea on Friday after the engine of their boat were damaged due to the harsh waves.

 

Read | 7 fishermen missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala; shutters of Idukki dam opened

However, by Saturday morning they were able to restart the engine following which they reached the shore all by themselves.

Seven fishermen were reported missing as rains intensified and lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday under the influence of the southwest monsoon.

But the three other fishermen from Kollam's Neendakara district are still missing.

Local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alerts across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days. The move is taken after India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the region.

...
Tags: kerala, fisherman, missing, rainfall, floods
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)

'If we die, we shall die together,' say residents of flood battered Bihar village

The aim of the project to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water. (Photo: ANI)

Isha Foundation launches 'Cauvery Calling' to protect river Cauvery

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote, 'They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021,' Supriyo said. (Photo: File)

'19 mein half, '21 mein saaf': Babul Supriyo on TMC government in WB

'I eloped and married in court. My mother is against my marriage,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman tries to kidnap her daughter for marrying against her wishes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two children drown in Imphal, one body found

Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leaders differ over KSU protest

K. M. Abhijith

Alappuzha: Flood victims still waiting for aid

SC/ST Welfare Minister A.K. Balan hands over the keys of houses built for flood affected families in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Financial assistance for the affected families was also distributed on the occasion.

Chennai: HIV affected boy gets reprieve

According to Sorna, on May 3, 1998, she gave birth to her child. She has two elder daughters and one son.

Kochi: August floods keep haunting

According to the data from the IMD 13 out of the 14 districts in the state is still facing a deficient monsoon ranging from 21 percent to 57 percent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham