Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 7 fishermen goes mis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

7 fishermen goes missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala

ANI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alerts across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days.
Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)
 Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven fishermen are reported missing as rains intensified and lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state.

Due to the heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams have been opened. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.

 

Three missing fishermen are from Kollam's Neendakara district and the remaining are from Vizhinjam of Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alerts across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days. The move is taken after India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the region.

The state disaster management authority in the morning issued a red alert in Kasargod for Saturday (July 20) and Kozhikode and Wayanad for July 21.

A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad for today.

In order to control the swelling water which is nearing the full capacity because of the relentless rain, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter of each Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened in the morning on Friday.

Scores of families residing near the coastal line have been evacuated from affected areas and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities. In Kannur, dozens of house near the Thavakkara railway station were waterlogged and the locals were shifted to relief centres.

Besides, trees are reported to have been uprooted in several isolates pockets of the states causing soil erosion.

...
Tags: kerala, fisherman, rainfall, alert
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(

TMC delegation on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families detained

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

The Congress party workers, who were with her at the Chunar Fort, alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh to visit Kargil today on Kargil Vijay Diwas

'Leaving New Delhi for Drass on a day-long visit to J&K. Shall visit the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers.' Singh tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham