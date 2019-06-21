Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2019 Bodies of two more c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bodies of two more children found, toll in Lucknow accident climbs to 5

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Seven children were missing and bodies of three were fished out Thursday itself.
The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Barabanki district. (Photo: Twitter)
 The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Barabanki district. (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: With the recovery of two more bodies, the toll in Thursday's accident in which a pick-up van plunged into a canal near here has climbed to five, officials said Friday.

The bodies of Sajan (8) and Mansi (7) were fished out during intensive search operation launched by divers of the NDRF and SDRF after the vehicle plummeted into the canal. Both of them belonged to Barabanki.

 

Read: 7 children missing after van carrying 29 passengers falls into canal in Lucknow

The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Barabanki district. Twenty-two of them were rescued.

Seven children were missing and bodies of three were fished out Thursday itself. The van fell into the Indira canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had said.

...
Tags: van, canal, lucknow, children, missing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Mohalla clinics and government schools in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament; Ayushman Bharat, water harvesting on agenda

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi and mutts on mats for International Yoga Day

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that some people in the region are trying to deliberately mislead others over the practice of yoga. (Photo: ANI)

Yoga should not be misunderstood as a religious practice: Kerala CM

Both were called “Andhra Mallyas” by BJP MP and spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao in November last year. (Photo: Twitter)

2 out of 4 TDP MPs who joined BJP are under probe by IT, ED, CBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Modi and mutts on mats for International Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and family in New York

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Notre Dame reconstruction on track despite delays in donation

Workers are creating a wooden walkway to gain access to the 250 tons of burnt-out scaffolding that had been installed for the ill-fated restoration of the spire. (Photo: AP)
 

Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.
 

World Music Day 2019: TV actors talk about why they love music

World Music Day, TV actors talk about the importance of music in their lives.
 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fire breaks out in furniture market near metro station in Delhi

15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. (Representational Image)

NHRC issues notices to Centre, states over 'deplorable health infrastructure'

The NHRC took note of the death of over 117 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and the loss of lives in Gorakhpur due to Japanese Encephalitis. (Photo: File)

‘Yoga above everything’: PM Modi at mega event in Ranchi; watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on 5th International Day. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

IMA scam: SIT inspects IMA shop, seizes 30 kg gold

SIT team at IMA Jewels shop in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

BBMP to set up waste composters at graveyards

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham