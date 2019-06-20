Cricket World Cup 2019

7 children missing after van carrying 29 passengers falls into canal in Lucknow

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Around 22 people have been rescued so far, while seven children are missing.
 The rescue operation is currently underway. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: A vehicle carrying around 29 passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow on Thursday morning.

Around 22 people have been rescued so far, while seven children are missing.

 

"A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, seven children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway," said SK Bhagat, IG Range Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the SSP and the SDRF to make all possible efforts for search and rescue of the persons who have drowned.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


