search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP fields another brother of scam-tainted Reddy in Karnataka polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 21, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Gali Karunakar Reddy will represent BJP from Harpanahalli, in Ballari district from where he won 2008 assembly elections.
Gali Karunakar Reddy was part of the third list of 59 candidates by BJP. (YouTube | Screengrab)
 Gali Karunakar Reddy was part of the third list of 59 candidates by BJP. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Days after fielding Gali Somasekhara Reddy in its second list, BJP in its third list has given party ticket to another Reddy brother, Gali Karunakar Reddy, for the May 12 elections in Karnataka.

Karunakar Reddy - who once represented Ballari in the Lok Sabha -- is the eldest of the three mining baron brothers who wielded huge clout in the BJP government led by BS Yeddyurappa nearly a decade ago.

 

Karunakar Reddy was among the 59 candidates in BJP’s third list released on Friday.

Karunakar Reddy will represent the BJP from Harpanahalli, a town in Ballari district from where he won the 2008 assembly elections against Congress' former deputy chief minister MP Prakash. Soon, he got a portfolio in the Yeddyurappa-government.

While the Reddy brothers were credited with helping the BJP win it’s first-ever state in south India, later, they were seen to be behind much dissident activity against BS Yeddyurappa, who stepped down in 2011 following corruption charges.

A number of cases concerning rampant illegal mining in Ballari singed the Reddy brothers too, which appeared to affect their influence within the party. But now, with the BJP making an all-out effort to make a comeback in Karnataka under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa, their political fortunes have also revived.

With the exception of Gali Janardhana Reddy, two of the Reddy brothers have now been given tickets from a region where they have considerable influence. A close aide of the Reddy brothers, B Sriramulu, will also be contesting for the BJP.

The BJP's second list, released on Monday, had the name of Gali Somashekhara Reddy, which drew immediate criticism from the Congress. Pointing to the cash-for-bail accusations against him, the Congress alleged that the BJP was fielding corrupt politicians.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: BJP 'compromises', fields scam-tainted Reddy brother

The BJP defended itself saying it was a singular instance and a "compromise".

It is believed Yeddyurappa is bringing back his old squad -- Katta Subramanya Naidu and Krishnaiah Shetty, two other scam-tainted leaders who later had their names cleared, were also named in the BJP second list.

The candidate for Varuna in Mysuru district -- the keenly-watched old seat of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - is yet to be made. Considered a safe seat, Congress has fielded the Chief Minister's son Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah. It is expected that the BJP will name Yeddyurappa son, B Y Raghavendra, against him - making it a proxy battle between the two leaders.

Tags: gali karunakar reddy, karnataka assembly elections 2018, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Karnataka polls: BJP 'compromises', fields scam-tainted Reddy brother


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Here's the secret to happiness, and its not money or success

The original participants in the eight-decade long study included President John F Kennedy and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, writes Harvard Gazette.
 

High-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

Children who had similar dietary habits, usually passed down from their parents, were found to be less intelligent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

iPhone still a trendsetter after a decade

Most companies rely on Apple’s trendsetting innovations to implement their own replications on their products.
 

IPL 2018: Here's how loco pilot, guard welcomed CSK fans in Pune ahead of RR game

About 1200 fans travelled in 18 coaches to Pune to watch the match. The train carrying supporters of Chennai Super Kings IPL team reached Pune railway station at 11.40 in the morning on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Does cyberbullying lead to suicide, self-harm?

Children and young people under 25 who are victims of cyberbullying are more than twice as likely to self-harm. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid nationwide uproar, cabinet to bring in death penalty for child rape

Students take part in a candle light march to protest against Kathua rape case, in Jabalpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

13-yr-old girl loses mental stability after father rapes her, hangs self

The girl's body was found on Friday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Madras high court permits strategic firm boss to go abroad

Madras high court

Chennai: We’ll focus on marine litter, says Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary

India is likely to formulate a new marine litter policy to control dumping the plastic wastes in the open sea.

In a first, Pondycherry celebrates civil service day

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham