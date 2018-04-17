search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka polls: BJP 'compromises', fields scam-tainted Reddy brother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 10:11 am IST
BJP has named Gali Somashekhara Reddy from Bellary City seat for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
52-year-old G Somashekhara Reddy is the youngest of Reddy brothers, mining barons for whom the iron ore-rich district of Bellary was home turf. (Facebook Screengrab/ Gali Janardhan Reddy)
 52-year-old G Somashekhara Reddy is the youngest of Reddy brothers, mining barons for whom the iron ore-rich district of Bellary was home turf. (Facebook Screengrab/ Gali Janardhan Reddy)

New Delhi: The second list of 82 candidates released by the BJP on Monday evening for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, contained surprise candidate - Gali Somashekhara Reddy fielded from Bellary City - which drew immediate criticism from the Congress.

52-year-old G Somashekhara Reddy is the youngest of Reddy brothers, mining barons for whom the iron ore-rich district of Bellary was home turf.

 

Talking to NDTV, Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy said that the party has "made a compromise" by fielding him since it wanted to win the Bellary sea.

Read: Karnataka assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy was a minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government, who is leading the BJP campaign in Karnataka.

Reddy was removed after massive corruption charges involving illegal mining in 2011.

Somasekhara Reddy, who represented Bellary in the assembly, is accused of bribing a judge in the cash-for bail case that involved Janardhan Reddy. He is currently out on bail.

Soon after the BJP second list was out, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted:

The Congress leader was referring to a recent slip of tongue by BJP president Amit Shah during a meeting in Karnataka. Though Amit Shah had quickly corrected himself, it didn't check the rapid circulation of the video clip on social media, mostly by Congress supporters.

Also Read: Amit Shah faux pas, calls Yeddyurappa 'most corrupt' ever, corrects self

On Monday, Vivek Reddy said the BJP has "avoided drafting" any candidate convicted of corruption.

"Katta Subramanya Naidu and Krishnaiah Shetty were not given any seats in the last assembly elections because they were facing criminal charges. They have now been acquitted," he said, referring to the party's two senior leaders who have been given ticket this time from Shivaji Nagar and Malur.

Also Read: BJP campaigning for Cong in K'taka? Amit Shah’s translator says Modi won’t help poor

Regarding Somashekhara Reddy, he said, "I think the party has made one compromise in order to ensure that we win the seat... it is not across the board like Congress... there are 67 complaints against Siddaramaiah".

G Janardhan Reddy, who is now out on bail after spending three years in jail, hosted a lavish wedding reception for his daughter in 2016, weeks after the Centre announced demonetisation. Estimates of the costs for the function -- which included replicas of famous temples and 50,000 guests - varied from 30 to 500 crore rupees.

On April 8, the BJP declared its first list of 72 candidates which included its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, karnataka bjp, bjp candidate list, gali somashekhara reddy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Karnataka assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your WhatsApp messages and more

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
 

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': Study

One in six of groups was linked to Russia, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison study.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook must face class action over facial recognition: US judge

The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled.
 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9-yr-old boy in Kashmir's Gurez invents pen that counts words while writing

Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan said the idea of 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

23-yr-old man honey-trapped by Pak ISI arrested from Rohtak: Haryana police

Gaurav Kumar was arrested from Rohtak's Model Town area on Sunday based on information received by state and central intelligence agencies, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain said. (Photo: Representational)

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Partially eaten body of tourist found in Uttarakhand's tiger reserve

Partially eaten body of a tourist, who had gone missing and was apparently attacked by a leopard, was found from near a temple in the Motichur range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve. (Representational Image)

In Udupi, maths can’t sway voters

Rahul Gandhi chose to skip visiting the famous Udupi Krishna Math recently tongues were bound to wag. But it appears there may have been a good reason.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham