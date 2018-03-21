search on deccanchronicle.com
Sisodia orders probe into suicide of class 9 girl 'sexually harassed' by teachers

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
The girl's family alleged that she was harassed by her two teachers and deliberately awarded poor marks.
A Class IX student of the school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Noida residence on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational/File)
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced a probe by the education department into the alleged suicide by a student of an east Delhi school, after her parents claimed that she was "sexually harassed" by two teachers.

Sisodia informed the House about the education department probe after Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta raised the issue, saying that parents of the student had alleged molestation by two teachers in their police complaint.

 

Gupta sought to know whether the government will take any action against school.

"I have directed the education department to probe to matter," Sisodia told the House, adding it was a serious issue.

Sisodia assured the House that if the school is found guilty, action will be taken in the matter Sisodia said that it appeared that there was also academic burden on the student.

She had a 'compartment' in Social Science and Science subjects, he said.

"I have been told that ever since the result was declared on March 16, she had not been coming to school.

"I have also spoken to the school principal who told me that out of 250 students in Class IX, 28 students had compartment in their subjects," Sisodia said.

A Class IX student of the school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Noida residence on Tuesday.

Her family alleged that she was harassed by her two teachers and deliberately awarded poor marks.

Also Read: Harassed by teachers, low marks force Class 9 Delhi girl to hang self

The school denied the allegations.

The Noida Police is investigating the allegations and the school authorities are being questioned.

Tags: manish sisodia, sexual harassment, teachers, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




