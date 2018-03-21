search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Harassed by teachers, low marks force Class 9 Delhi girl to hang self

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Parents of 15-yr-old alleged that their daughter has committed suicide due to low marks in examination, followed by harassment by teachers.
The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A class 9 student was found hanging at her residence in Noida by her parents on Tuesday evening.

Parents of 15-year-old, Ikisha Raghav Shah, alleged that their daughter has committed suicide due to low marks in her examination, followed by harassment by teachers.

 

Ishika was a student of Ahlcon Public School at Mayur Vihar Phase III in Delhi.

According to reports, Ishika's parents had gone out on Tuesday and she was alone at their home. When they returned after a couple of hours later, around 6 pm, they found the girl's room locked. On breaking open the door, they found her hanging. The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her.

Doctor of Kailasha Hospital said, "15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse and blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem."

Ishika's father blamed the school for killing his daughter. He said, "She (Ishika) told me that her Social Studies (SST) teachers touch her inappropriately. He said, "I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them,no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her."

Ikisha's mother alleged that she had often complained about two teachers who were very strict and scolded her regularly. The girl had even refused to go to school, claimed her mother. A case has now been lodged for abetment of suicide against the two teachers.

The girl's family has filed a First Investigation Report against the two teachers.

"Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 and 506 IPC and POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today," said Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida.

Principal of the school assured cooperation with the prbobe agency. "It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies," the Principal said.

Tags: student commits suicide, noida, 15-year-old commits suicide, ahlcon public school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Forest Day: PETA promotes vegan eating in national capital

PETA representative Neha said, "Our aim is to spread awareness among the people about how their demand for eggs and meat is forcing the clearing of forest land." (Photo: ANI)
 

Researcher captures rare Antarctic glimpse of minke whale

Eisert says the whales look similar from the surface but she gained a new appreciation for their individuality after seeing the markings on one up close. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking's final resting place is this

According to Reverend Hall, other famous scientists buried or memorialised nearby include atomic physicists Ernest Rutherford in 1937 and Joseph John Thomson in 1940.
 

Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this

Although Hasin Jahan has continued her attack on cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Vienna still world’s most livable city, Baghdad remains worst

With a population of 1.8 million, Vienna topped the survey for the ninth year in a row. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dinesh Karthik speaks on MS Dhoni, Nidahas Trophy, KKR captaincy and more

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa refused to visit hospital, regained senses on way: Sasikala

Sasikala has said she suggested a visit to the hospital on that very day, but Jayalalithaa had refused to go. (Photo: PTI | File)

Deal is dead: Seychelles oppn says no to India's military base in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Danny Faure. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad University among 62 universities, colleges to get autonomy boost

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the move as 'historic' and said these institutes can also get into academic collaboration with top five hundred universities of the world. (Photo: File)

Lingayat row: K'taka's bid for religion tag sparks debate ahead of polls

The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same. (Photo: File)

CPI(M) calls for repeal of 'draconian' laws in J&K; peace talks with Pak

The party also asked for complete ban on the use of pellet shotguns by security forces during containing protests in the State. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham