search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ED-CBI appeal in 2G case: Delhi HC issues notice to A Raja, Kanimozhi, others

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 11:40 am IST
The Delhi High Court also ordered to maintain status quo in relation to attached properties by the ED.
Earlier this week, the CBI and the ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the special court’s verdict against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Earlier this week, the CBI and the ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the special court’s verdict against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to all accused in the 2G Spectrum case following the appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the scam case.

The high court also ordered to maintain status quo in relation to attached properties by the ED.

 

Rajeev Awasthi, advocate representing the ED in 2G Spectrum case, said, “Court while issuing notice on interim application granted status quo order with regard to attached property, this means the property remains with the ED.”

The court has fixed May 25 as next date of hearing.

Earlier this week, the CBI and the ED moved the Delhi High Court challenging the special court’s verdict against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam.

Read: CBI moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case

The special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar in the ED case.

Also read: 2G scam verdict: Delhi court acquits A Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi, others

The ED, in its charge sheet, had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

On the same day, the trial court had acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others, including former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd. MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI's 2G case.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012.

Special Judge OP Saini had held that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

The special court, which was set up on March 14, 2011 for hearing 2G cases exclusively, had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

The first case, prosecuted by the CBI, had 17 accused, while the second matter, pursued by the ED, had 19 accused. The third one had eight accused including Essar promoters. In the CBI case, Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were tried under provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: delhi high court, 2g spectrum case, a raja, kanimozhi, enforcement directorate, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Forest Day: PETA promotes vegan eating in national capital

PETA representative Neha said, "Our aim is to spread awareness among the people about how their demand for eggs and meat is forcing the clearing of forest land." (Photo: ANI)
 

Researcher captures rare Antarctic glimpse of minke whale

Eisert says the whales look similar from the surface but she gained a new appreciation for their individuality after seeing the markings on one up close. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking's final resting place is this

According to Reverend Hall, other famous scientists buried or memorialised nearby include atomic physicists Ernest Rutherford in 1937 and Joseph John Thomson in 1940.
 

Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this

Although Hasin Jahan has continued her attack on cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Vienna still world’s most livable city, Baghdad remains worst

With a population of 1.8 million, Vienna topped the survey for the ninth year in a row. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dinesh Karthik speaks on MS Dhoni, Nidahas Trophy, KKR captaincy and more

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harassed by teachers, low marks force Class 9 Delhi girl to hang self

The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jayalalithaa refused to visit hospital, regained senses on way: Sasikala

Sasikala has said she suggested a visit to the hospital on that very day, but Jayalalithaa had refused to go. (Photo: PTI | File)

Deal is dead: Seychelles oppn says no to India's military base in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Danny Faure. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad University among 62 universities, colleges to get autonomy boost

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the move as 'historic' and said these institutes can also get into academic collaboration with top five hundred universities of the world. (Photo: File)

Lingayat row: K'taka's bid for religion tag sparks debate ahead of polls

The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham