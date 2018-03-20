search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Earlier on Monday, ED moved the high court against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi and others in money laundering case arising out of 2G scam.
A special court had on December 21 last year acquitted A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File/PTI)
 A special court had on December 21 last year acquitted A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta.

 

The court allowed it to be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Monday moved the high court against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam.

Also read: ED challenges Delhi HC over acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case

The special court had on December 21 last year acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar in the ED case.

Also read: 2G scam verdict: Delhi court acquits A Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi, others

The ED, in its charge sheet, had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

On the same day, the trial court had acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others, including former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd. MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI's 2G case.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012.

Special Judge OP Saini had held that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

The special court, which was set up on March 14, 2011 for hearing 2G cases exclusively, had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

The first case, prosecuted by the CBI, had 17 accused, while the second matter, pursued by the ED, had 19 accused. The third one had eight accused including Essar promoters. In the CBI case, Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were tried under provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

Tags: a raja, 2g scam, kanimozhi, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Newcastle United? Floyd Mayweather could make it happen

The American made a bizarre claim, saying he could bring close friend and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League, this time, in the famous black and white shirt.(Photo: Instagram)
 

Here’s why white powder forms on chocolate if you don't eat it quickly

Experts explain why white powder forms on chocolate if you don't eat it quickly
 

Overweight women are 65% more likely to have kids with autism: Study

Overweight women are 65% more likely to have kids with autism. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sex racket in Gurgaon mall's spa centre busted, 9 arrested

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, police said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Faced with Delhi pollution, air purifiers bought for PM’s offices, 6 others: report

The federal government has spent 3.6 million rupees, or about USD 55,000, to buy air purifiers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offices and at least 6 other departments between 2014 and 2017, according to government data reviewed by Reuters. (Photo: File)

Didn't keep anyone in dark, needed proof: EAM on 39 Indians killed in Iraq

The EAM termed the action of the opposition leaders as unfortunate. (Photo: ANI)

Told govt all 39 were dead, but they misled families, says escaped hostage

'I told the truth that 39 Indians were killed. The government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives,' said Harjit Masih. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Inspired by Rahul’s speech, Goa Cong chief resigns to make way for young leaders

Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said, 'I have resigned from the post of Goa Congress chief to pave the way for the younger generation to come forward.' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham