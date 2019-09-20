Nation Current Affairs 20 Sep 2019 SC issues notice to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC issues notice to J&K over detention of people, seeks reply within 2 weeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 11:41 am IST
The Plea challenges the provisions of law that empowers authorities to detain people in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court reiterated concern over reports from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice that alleged that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)
 The apex court reiterated concern over reports from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice that alleged that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir administration on plea challenging the detention of five persons in the state.

The plea challenges provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it agreed to entertain plea raising issue of alleged detention of children in Kashmir and sought a report from Juvenile Justice Committee of Jammu and Kashmir High Court within a week.  

''It is a substantial issue related to minors,'' the Supreme Court said.

During the hearig on Friday, the apex court reiterated concern over reports from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice that alleged that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

Read: Very serious if people can't approach J&K HC, will visit Srinagar: Chief Justice

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing child right activists Inakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha who have alleged detention of children in Kashmir, had on September 16 told the apex court that people in the Valley are not able to approach the high court there.

The bench had then sought a report from the chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir. "We have received the report from the chief justice (of Jammu and Kashmir High Court) which does not support your statement," the bench also comprising justices S a Bobde and S A Nazeer told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sc, j&k hc


Latest From Nation

A source in the Syro-Malabar Church said the priest has been suspended by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. (Representational Image)

70-year old Catholic priest in Kerala accused of molesting minors

Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened self immolation: Priyanka

Supriyo was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, who also stopped him from leaving the campus prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to JU along with a large police force. (Photo: PTI)

'Won't be provoked': Leaders slam Jadavpur University incident, Supriyo remains calm

A bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice on the plea and sought response from the Centre in four weeks. (Photo: File)

SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Five important features WhatsApp needs right now

WhatsApp needs to step up its game in five areas.
 

The Zoya Factor has contemporary reference to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; read how

Angad Bedi, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.
 

Scary WhatsApp flaw could expose your private moments

The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature that’s intended to wipe texts or files sent by accident could still leave remnants of your messages.
 

IMPS is world’s best money transfer platform

In the sixth annual ‘Flavors of Fast report’ by FIS, which analysed 54 countries, India’s Immediate Payment Service received the only 5+ rating on the Faster Payments Innovation Index scale of 1-5. (Photo: Financial Chronicle)
 

Serious warning for millions of Apple iPhone owners

iOS 13 is filled with various bugs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sharad Pawar says Centre afraid onions might be hurled at PM's convoy

In a meeting in Parbhani, Pawar claimed the state government did not allow onions to be brought to a market in Nashik where PM Modi addressed a rally on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Corporate tax rates slashed for domestic companies: Sitharaman

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chidambaram complains of back pain, says no pillow and chair in Tihar Jail

On Thursday, a CBI court in Delhi extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 3 as the investigation agency sought an extension of his remand. (Photo: PTI)

‘Difference with Centre not on PoK, but on Article 370’: Shashi Tharoor

He was the chief guest at the event -- 'India in Crisis' -- organised by the All India Professional Congress. (Photo: File)

Rape accused Chinmayanand arrested, taken for medical test

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham