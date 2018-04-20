search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't be reporters without sleeping with bigwigs: TN BJP leader writes, deletes post

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 20, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
BJP leader S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman said the Governor should 'wash his hands with phenyl' for touching the woman journalist.
Tamil Nadu BJP leader said S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, 'Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.' (Facebook Screengrab | S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman)
 Tamil Nadu BJP leader said S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, 'Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.' (Facebook Screengrab | S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman)

Chennai: Days after Tamil Nadu Governor patted the cheek of a woman journalist, creating an uproar in media, a BJP leader from the state has sparked another outrage by saying that the Governor should "wash his hands with phenyl" for touching her.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, an actor and playwright, shared a post on Facebook that belittles the woman journalist who had objected to the Governor patting her cheek on Tuesday.

 

Governor Banwarilal Purohit apologised to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian for the gesture, widely perceived as offensive.

Read: TN Governor apologises to woman journalist for pat on cheek

The outrageous, and now deleted post by the leader said the journalist's aim was to "defame the governor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The post further went on to say that “recent complaints show they (journalists) can't become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots...Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.”

Chennai journalists will hold protest at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters against S. VE. Shekhar and BJP's national secretary H Raja, who is also accused of making comments in bad taste against journalists.

The BJP leader’s post further targeted the media for raising questions on a ‘sex-for-degrees’ scam, in which a college professor is accused of pressuring her students to sleep with officials for better marks and money.

The professor had claimed links with the governor, which he emphatically denied at a press conference on Tuesday. When journalist Lakshmi Subramanian asked him a question at that press meet, he didn't reply but patted her cheek.

The post shared by S. VE. Shekhar said, "More than universities, sex abuse is rampant in the media. It's these people who question the Governor."

However, S. Ve. Shekher issued a statement over his derogatory post and said, "I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose and I extend my heartfelt apology."

Defending his party leader, BJP's KT Raghavan said, "He has now deleted the post end of the matter. It is a good gesture from his side we must appreciate it. Party won't advocate these types of things."

The Governor's apology to the journalist had come with a bizarre justification.

"I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote.  Not quite buying into the "grandfatherly pat" claim, Ms Subramanian said she accepted his apology, even though she was not convinced.

Also Read: TN Governor pats woman journalist on cheek, without consent, sparks uproar

Earlier, she had tweeted angrily: "Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit."

Tags: tamil nadu, tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, s. ve. shekher venkataraman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 summer cocktails to lift your spirits

When it comes to beverages, something that is cool and refreshing is what the season demands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indonesia's 'fish people' adapted to life under water by developing larger spleens

This is the first known example of human’s adapting to deep sea diving (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Impeachment talks ‘unfortunate’, says SC hearing plea seeking gag on media

The Supreme Court refused to pass any order gagging the media, saying it would not do this without hearing the Attorney General. (Photo: File)

Have enough numbers to entertain impeachment motion against CJI: Cong

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Oppn meets RS chairman, gives notice for CJI Dipak Misra's impeachment

Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Matchmaker’ Sushma Swaraj seeks groom for Pak-returned Geeta

Attempts to reunite Geeta with her family proved futile as none of the families that had come to claim Geeta as their own could establish the claim. (Photo: File/AFP)

2002 Gujarat riots: HC acquits Maya Kodnani in Naroda Patiya massacre

Gujarat High Court on Friday acquitted former BJP Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Narodia Patiya case. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham