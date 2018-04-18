search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN Governor apologises to woman journalist for pat on cheek

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
The journalist said she accepted the apology, but was 'not convinced' about 'Governor’s contention'.
Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he had patted her cheek in 'appreciation for the question' she had posed. (Photo: DC)
 Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he had patted her cheek in 'appreciation for the question' she had posed. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: After a massive outrage over his “pat on cheek” to a woman journalist at a press conference, apparently to parry a question, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday offered his regret and apologies to her.

The incident took place in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday when the journalist attending a press meet raised a question as he got up and was proceeding to leave.

 

Read: TN Governor pats woman journalist on cheek, without consent, sparks uproar

Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, the Governor said he had patted her cheek in "appreciation for the question" she had posed.

"… I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter. It was done with affection and to express my appreciation for your performance as a journalist, since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years,” Purohit wrote in the letter," Purohit said in a mail to the journalist, after a complaint was preferred by the latter to him.

Earlier, the Chennai Press Club had sought an apology from the Governor for his “unbecoming conduct,” as the governor, being the constitutional head of the state, is expected to set an example by his words and actions. “But we are sorry to say, your behaviour in yesterday’s press meet was neither exemplary nor condonable,” a statement said.

Reacting to the apology, Subramanian said she accepted the apology, but was “not convinced about your (Governor’s) contention”.

On Tuesday, the Raj Bhavan convened a rare press conference in the backdrop of a purported telephonic conversation Nirmala Devi -- an assistant professor in an Aruppukottai college -- had with her four girl students in which she mentioned the governor. At the press conference the Governor denied any association with the professor.

Also Read: Sex-for-marks scandal: Have never met Nirmala Devi says TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit

The audio tape went viral on social media after the girls complained to authorities that the assistant professor was trying to lure them to offer sexual favours to “higher-ups” in return for higher marks and money.

Tags: tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, nirmala devi, lakshmi subramanian
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sat on ground by choice: CWG medallist Manu Bhaker dismisses felicitation controversy

The ceremony was conducted to honour medal winners at the CWG 2018 from Haryana. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, claims controversial cult

King claimed he was told by “inter-planetary sources” the mountain was holy and added two decades after his death, the annual pilgrimage continues. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

Apart from the 36 sites inscribed on the World Heritage list, India has also maintained a list of tentative sites for recognition which has been submitted to UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows man's incredible weight loss in just 3 months

He took pictures everyday to document the transformation (Photo: Hunter Hobbs)
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tahir Merchant, convicted in 1993 Mumbai blasts, dies in Pune hospital

. The Mumbai 1993 blasts had left 257 people dead and 713 seriously injured. (Photo: File)

In 15 years, Amethi will be developed as Singapore, California: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his approach of finding faults with the Congress that was in power for decades. (Photo: File)

Know how to get your EAMCET admit cards in four steps

Registered candidates appearing for the test must carry their admit cards on the day of the exam. (Photo: File)

All for Lingayat votes? Modi, Amit Shah offer tributes to Basaveshwara

Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka for another round of campaign ahead of the polls, started the day with a visit to a Basaveshwara statue. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Kathua rape shameful, must ensure such incidents not repeated: President

President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham