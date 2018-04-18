Sex-for-marks scandal: Have never met Nirmala Devi says TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday denied knowing the woman professor arrested for allegedly luring her students to provide sexual favours in return for marks and money. Nirmala Devi, 46, of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, about 50 km from Madurai, had claimed in her phone conversation with the students that she could take them high in education and wealth as she was well connected in the University and was close to even the Governor. Her audio has gone viral, drawing demands from various quarters for CBI probe.

Defending his action in constituting one-man probe into the sordid sex scam, the Governor said it was necessary to thoroughly investigate the crime for punishing the guilty. Retired IAS officer Santhanam, a man known for his efficiency and honesty, and who had held the position of TN Chief Secretary, was appointed the Commission and was expected to deliver his finding within a fortnight, Purohit said at a press conference - a rare event in the Raj Bhavan.

Reporters, often turning hostile and bombarding him with questions suggesting links with Nirmala Devi, wanted to know why the Governor called for the press conference close on the heels of the woman professor's arrest.

“I called for the press conference because I have completed six months in office. I will be addressing the press every six months hereafter”, replied the Governor.

Asked about the woman lecturer claiming in her audio that she knew the Governor and had access to him like in a recent convocation, Purohit said he participated in many events. "How am I supposed to know if somebody is moving here and there? I do not know the lady at all", he said and added that he was only being referred to as a grandfather in the tape.

Purohit said he had not even seen her and added that he was surrounded by his entire team all the time. "Even a bird" could not approach him without permission, he said.

Was the opposition targeting him for political reasons, to ease him out as he was going after the corrupt, conducting district-wise review meetings? "I am above politics", he said.

He showed a big bound book 'Governors Guide' and reading the legal provisions scripted there, explained that as Chancellor of the university, he was empowered to constitute the probe committee. The varsity had been told to wind up the internal committee it had formed as it was done without consulting him as the Chancellor, he said.

To persistent questions why CBI probe was not preferred to the one-man committee, particularly since his name too was dragged into the scam, the Governor appeared annoyed and said he had repeatedly asserted he had nothing to do with the woman professor, had not seen her face ever, and was well within his right under the Constitution to form the probe committee.

The question of turning to the CBI could come up later after going through Santhanam's report, he said. When asked if the work of Santhanam Committee would not clash with that of the CB-CID probe ordered by the state government, the Governor said while the former was an internal investigation by the University, the police probe was to bring out the criminal element. Both can go on simultaneously and would not hurt each other, he asserted.

As a Commission appointed by him, can Santhanam investigate him for Nirmala's audio mentioning his name, the Governor was asked by a reporter. "Anyone can investigate me, even you can investigate me. I am transparent in my actions", said the Governor.

The Raj Bhavan, in a separate press release citing legal provisions and Supreme Court orders in various cases, said "the state government cannot advise the chancellor to act in a particular manner."

Varsity Acts of the state legislature were "distinct from the provisions of Article 164 of the Constitution, which prescribes that the Council of Ministers will aid and advise the Governor," it said.

Citing the alleged immoral behaviour of the assistant professor of the Aruppukottai based college, the Raj Bhavan said it warranted immediate action.

"The Chancellor, acting on the report of the university, therefore ordered a high powered enquiry by retired IAS officer R Santhanam," it said.

Asserting that swift action was taken in an unbiased manner to bring out the truth, the Raj Bhavan said the action was entirely in accordance with the Constitutional and legal position. "There is and there will be no attempt to