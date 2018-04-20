search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu fasts against Centre's 'injustice'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, was seen walking into IGMC stadium to sit on fast at 7am.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of the five crore people of the state to safeguard their interest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of the five crore people of the state to safeguard their interest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began his day-long hunger strike on Friday, protesting against the Centre’s ‘non-cooperation with the state’.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, who turns 68 today, had previously, while announcing his intention to observe the day-long fast last week, said, "April 20 is my birthday. On that day, I will observe a fast from morning to evening on the state's problems and the Centre's policy. I will register my protest against the Centre on this.”

 

Also Read: Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu to be on hunger strike on birthday, April 20

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice), a 12-hour fast taken up demanding justice for Andhra Pradesh, which has been denied Special category Status, as promised during state bifurcation.

Instead of spending time with his family on his birthday, Chandrababu Naidu, was seen walking into IGMC stadium to sit on the fast at 7am. The TDP supremo has decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of the five crore people of the state to safeguard their interest.

After offering floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Portion Sriramulu, Jyothi Rao Phule, he came on to the dais. He was blessed by priests from Tirumala temple, Kanaka Durga temple along with elders from Islam, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain communities.

Chandrababu Naidu sat silently looking at the crowd which included leaders and activists of his party, members from different organisations, students, employees and women, who had come to support his Deeksha demanding implementation of the provisions in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. They could be seen marching past the dais holding placards with slogans demanding justice for Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, the venue of the day-long hunger strike.

According to reports, at least 200 people’s representatives from Krishna and Guntur districts are expected to join Naidu in observing the fast from 7 am to 7 pm.

All other TDP lawmakers and leaders will observe the fast in their respective constituencies at that time.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, andhra special status, telugu desam party, andhra pradesh reorganisation act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Willing to pay price for standing up for my belief, says Smriti Irani

Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani asserted that 'true mettle' of politicians is determined on whether they are able to stick to their stand in the face of criticism. (Photo: File/ANI)

In key meet today, Oppn may discuss Chief Justice's impeachment, upcoming polls

The opposition parties will also discuss the idea of having a broader consensus on how to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

#MeToo: Pak singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment

Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi has accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her, saying the decision to share her #MeToo story was difficult but she felt it was important to break the culture of silence. (Photo: ANI)

Pay more attention to women in India: IMF chief Lagarde advises PM Modi

This is the second time in four months that International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has asked Prime Minister Modi to improve the conditions for women in the country. (Photo: File | AFP)

21-yr-old Kerala engineering student dies trying saddle sore bike challenge

Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Kerala's Palakkad district, was attempting a saddle sore challenge. (Facebook Screengrab/ Midhun Khosh M S)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham