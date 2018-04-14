search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu to be on hunger strike on birthday, April 20

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu announced that he will sit on a one-day hunger strike on April 20 against the Centre's non-cooperation of the state.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that he will sit on a one-day hunger strike against the Centre's non-cooperation of the state. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that he will sit on a one-day hunger strike against the Centre's non-cooperation of the state. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that he will sit on a one-day hunger strike against the Centre's non-cooperation of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo said that he will go on strike on his birthday, on April 20.

 

The Andhra Pradesh politicians have been protesting demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, which was promised by the Center during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Ahead of the 2014 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forged an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with the promise to grant Special Category status to the state.

The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget.

The TDP alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the charges.

On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party, special category status, andhra pradesh special status, hunger strike
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leak: Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 spotted with Snapdragon 660, 128GB storage

Instead of the latest Snapdragon 636 SoC, the Mi 6X has been spotted with Snapdragon 660, albeit limited to 2.0GHz. (Leaked Mi 6X renders)
 

Watch: Cobra throws up seven eggs when caught in Kerala

Sujith posted a video of the moment the cobra threw up the eggs on Facebook. (Facebook/ Sujith Vp Wynad)
 

Canon launches the EOS M50 4K enabled mirrorless camera

The EOS M50 is available with a single kit option – the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, which is priced at Rs 61,995.
 

All for love: Male stork journeys 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

Stjepan Vokic, a retired Croatian primary school caretaker, pets Malena, a white stork he adopted in 1993 after he found it at a nearby pond with a broken wing, shot by hunters. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for, he tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is Google bringing gestures like iPhone X?

A reported leaked screenshot from Google Developer Blog suggests that these gestures might come to Android later this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kathua rape: Ram Madhav defends BJP ministers, says they're not pro-rapists

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said the allegation on BJP minister being pro-rapists are not true and that the lawmakers had no intention to hamper the investigation in the Kathua rape case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Asaram case: Rajasthan police appeals HC to shift verdict date to April 17

If convicted, Asaram Bapu could face a maximum sentence of 10 years. (Photo: File/PTI)

Amid Kathua, Unnao rape cases, Sunny Leone promises daughter to protect her from evil

Actress Sunny Leone, who adopted Nisha in 2017, added, 'Children should feel safe against evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!' (Twitter Screengrab | @SunnyLeone)

8-yr-old in ICU after teacher pierces his throat for failing to solve math exercise

8-year-old Rohan D Janjire is currently admitted in the ICU in a city hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Good she was killed: Kerala banker loses job for comment on Kathua rape victim

Kotak Mahindra Bank sacked its Kochi branch Assistant Manager Vishnu Nandakumar, for his hate comments on social media. (Twitter | @avithe007)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham