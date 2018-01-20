Pak, ISI directed to abduct Jadhav against huge sums of money: Baloch activist

'Jadhav was tortured and forced to confess his involvement in Balochistan. The reality is, Jadhav is not behind any terror activity in Balochistan,' Baloch activist Mama Qadeer said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national who is on death row in Pakistan on allegations of being a spy, was ''kidnapped on the directions of the Pakistani government and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for huge sums of money", Baloch activist Mama Qadeer has said.

''Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran by (terrorist) Mullah Omar on being given directions and huge sums of money by Pakistan. Jadhav was then taken to Islamabad via Quetta and was made to give pro-Pakistan statements through force and torture,'' he said, according to news agency ANI.

''Whoever goes missing or is murdered in Balochistan, Pakistan and its agencies like ISI are responsible for it. Pakistan is running a terror factory, they have produced Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin," the Baloch activist said.

Mama Qadeer said, "It (Pakistan) has produced Hafiz Saeed, (Syed) Salahuddin and Mullah Omar, an Iranian Baloch, who is behind the arrest of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav from Chabahar in Iran. Kulhushan Jadhav was doing business in Iran and he was trapped at the behest of Pakistan's ISI on charges of spying in Balochistan."

He said, "Mullah Omar accepted the deal as Pakistan and Iran shares border and both sides of the border has Baloch population. Mullah Omar and his associates blindfolded Jadhav and brought him from Chabahar to Mashkey in Balochistan and handed him over to Pakistan army."

Mama Qadeer said Jadhav was later brought to Quetta and then to army headquarters in Islamabad where he was tortured and his statement was forcefully recorded.

He said Jadhav was having no role in spreading violence in Balochistan and anywhere in Pakistan.

Mama Qadeer further said Jadhav was falsely accused and tortured to confess his involvement in Balochistan.

"Jadhav was tortured and forced to confess his involvement in Balochistan. The reality is, Jadhav is not behind any terror activity in Balochistan," he said.

Mama Qadeer's remarks reassure India's claims that Jadhav has been tortured and has been made to parrot Pakistan's propaganda in the videos that Islamabad has released.

New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran, where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. Pakistan claims he was found in Balochistan.

Further lashing out at Pakistan for its claims, Qadeer said, ''While visiting Gwadar, where the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being constructed, even a local resident has to cross four checkpoints. How can you expect an outsider to stay there?''

The Pakistani has so far released four propaganda videos of Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Just a few weeks from now, Jadhav's case will be heard at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Meanwhile, at a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet on Afghanistan, Pakistan has raised the case again.

"Those who speak of changing mindsets (about terrorism) need to look within and their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy has amply demonstrated and proved beyond any shadow of doubt," said Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi.

